Why the White Sox Could Hold Their Best Trade Chip, Dylan Cease, Into 2024

Certainly it’s the 2022 season when Cease finished second in the American League Cy Young balloting, while posting a 2.20 ERA/3.10 FIP/1.109 WHIP in 184.0 innings, that has other teams salivating about what he could do for them in 2024 and beyond.

However, for teams to reach that level of potential nirvana and have Cease as a part of their future, they are going to have to pay up in big ways when it comes to prospects.

So far this offseason, teams that could be fits such as the Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees and Cincinnati Reds haven’t met that price tag.

And what is that price tag exactly? It has been reported that the White Sox are asking for “three premium prospects” in exchange for Cease. With those two years of team control coming with Cease’s highly coveted skills, Chicago can sit back and wait for teams to put their best offers forward.

If the White Sox don’t consider a team’s prospects “premium” enough, they can simply reject the offer and count the days until Cease and the rest of the pitchers report to Arizona for spring training.

After a somewhat ho-hum year in 2023 (4.58 ERA/3.72 FIP/1.418 WHIP in 177.0 innings), it’s conceivable that Cease could actually increase his trade value for the White Sox by having a strong start to the 2024 campaign. Teams looking to compete as the MLB trade deadline (set for July 30 this season) draws near may be more apt to spend to get Cease than they are now.