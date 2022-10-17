St. Louis Cardinals Offseason Outlook

The St. Louis Cardinals still have a terrific core, surrounded by plenty of depth, and with the right moves in free agency, they should be back in the thick of competition in 2023.

Cardinals Free Agents This Offseason

Five players on the St. Louis Cardinals will see their contracts expire this offseason:

Yadier Molina

Albert Pujols

Adam Wainwright

José Quintana

Corey Dickerson

None of those impending free agents are locks to return in 2023. Molina and Pujols have already announced their intent to retire, while Wainwright seems likely to join them. He recently turned 41, and a knee injury significantly limited his effectiveness over the final weeks of the 2022 season. If he returns, the Cardinals will surely welcome him back, but according to recent reports the veteran remains undecided about his future.

The chances of Dickerson returning to St. Louis are slim. He played well enough this past year that he should be looking for another full-time outfield job in 2023, and the Cardinals probably won’t be willing to guarantee him that much playing time. Quintana, on the other hand, is a candidate to come back next season, especially if Wainwright does indeed retire. The Cardinals aren’t low on starting pitching depth, what with Steven Matz and Jack Flaherty back at full health, but the team could use another durable and consistent arm for the top of the rotation.

Nolan Arenado’s Opt-Out

Superstar Nolan Arenado has five years and $144 million remaining on his contract with the Cardinals. That’s an average of $28.8 million per year through his age-36 season. However, he is eligible to opt out this offseason and test free agency for the first time in his career.

Currently, all signs point to Arenado sticking around in St. Louis. Several writers with inside information have reported that he’s not planning to leave, and it makes sense. It’s hard to imagine he could earn all that much more than six years, $144 million on the open market, and as long as he’s happy with the Cardinals, it doesn’t seem worth his while to go through the stresses and challenges of free agency just to earn a few extra bucks.