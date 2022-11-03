Chicago Cubs Offseason Outlook

The departures of Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, and Javier Baez at the 2021 Trade Deadline after manager Joe Maddon and President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein left in the two years prior marked the closure of the brightest era of any living Cubs fans’ days. Jed Hoyer just finished Year Two as President of Baseball Operations, and General Manager Carter Hawkins finished his maiden year after the team operated without a GM in ’21. Still, the Cubs failed to reach the 75-win threshold for the second consecutive season, and the tea leaves, for now, are reading a rebuild more than they are the start of a contending window.

However, Hoyer has made it abundantly clear that the Cubs would like to spend, and he believes the team is closer to competing again than what may meet the naked eye. Big-time purchases of starter Marcus Stroman and outfielder Seiya Suzuki in free agency may have been the first turn of the tide, but both struggled to stay on the field; Stroman failed to reach 140 innings for the Cubs this season, while Suzuki appeared in just 111 games.

With enormous promise in the minor leagues, Hoyer may be in a position to pounce. Here’s what the Cubs can do to put themselves in the best position to trudge towards the start of that contending window in 2023.

Sign a Star to Retire in Cubbie Blue

The Cubs should be serious players in the superstar free agent pool this winter. The names that jump out all happen to be shortstops, with the likes of Trea Turner and Dansby Swanson hitting the open market and both Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts seeming destined to decline their player options.

While Correa may have the biggest price tag of the bunch (it’ll be close with Turner), I believe it’s in the Cubs’ best interest to pursue others a bit more aggressively.

Ken Rosenthal Believes the Cubs “Will Get” One of the Top Free Agent Shortstopshttps://t.co/NgI7q8rxC0 pic.twitter.com/fzNXDRRuxe — Bleacher Nation (@BleacherNation) August 8, 2022

Turner is an exceptional fit on all 30 teams in Major League Baseball, but his dynamic abilities would gel with the Cubs beautifully. Despite playing the entire 2022 season at shortstop for the Dodgers, Turner has experience at both second base and in center field at the Major League level. We saw the Cubs use rookie standout Cristopher Morel in the electrifying Swiss Army knife role; Turner is a massive upgrade in an identical situation.