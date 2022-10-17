Texas Rangers Offseason Outlook

Who is Going to Manage This Ballclub?

Chris Young was recently interviewed and was asked about the current interim manager, Tony Beasley, and his chances of having the interim tag removed. While he was hesitant to commit, Young said that he would be one of the candidates he will be interviewing to man the helm.

Young mentioned their consideration for managers with previous managing experience, as well as the possibility of a first-time manager being hired for the role.

While there are many managerial candidates already being interviewed for some of the available roles around the league, I think the Rangers will be one of the first teams to make their decision.

If they go the first-time route, current Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada is a name that has been mentioned a lot. However, I believe former Cardinals manager Mike Shildt might be the best fit for a ballclub looking for a leader. We are only a year removed from a year in which the Shildt-led Cardinals went on a 17-game win streak and made the postseason.

Help Wanted: Outfielders

If there is a spot, or two, on the field that are in need of a serious upgrade, it’s the Texas Rangers outfield. For now, Adolis Garcia looks to be the only staple for them out there. For a team looking to take that next step, that is not going to be enough.

The prospects in this organization could be ready to make an impact for the big league team and fill that void, but you never know exactly what you will get from young talent on a given year. However, Josh Jung’s ability to hold his own after missing the majority of the past two seasons with injuries and Dustin Harris’ strong 2022 campaign leave hope that they could make an impact sooner rather than later.