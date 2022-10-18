Chicago White Sox Offseason Outlook

Finding the Right Manager

I think it’s safe to say the Tony La Russa era was a complete and utter failure as Jerry Reinsdorf once again chose loyalty over winning. From clubhouse disconnect to in-game decision-making, and just sheer underperformance, it was awful. The White Sox have only one playoff win (At least it was an awesome win) to show for a manager that was supposed to bring playoff pedigree to an up-and-coming team.

Now it’s time to find a coach that will lead a new era of White Sox baseball and create a winning culture in the clubhouse. There have been countless candidates brought up from fan-favorite Ozzie Guillen to legends like Joe Maddon to new options like Joe Espada. Names like Ron Washington and Bruce Bochy have been floated as possible candidates to return to a manager role. The list goes on and on but the direction the Sox go will say a lot about this franchise’s plans going forward.

The White Sox need to find a coach that can build a cohesive team that is ready to reclaim the AL Central next season.



Possible options: Joe Espada, Joe Maddon, Ozzie Guillén, Ron Washington, Matt Quatraro, Bruce Bochy, Willie Harris, Carlos Beltran, Joe Girardi, Miguel Cairo. — Elijah Evans (@ElijahEv8) October 16, 2022

I’m not gonna sit here and act like I know which option is perfect and tell you that if they make the right hire it’ll fix this team over night. In reality, there is no guaranteed fix and every manager option comes with a real possibility of failure.

However, I think it’s time to move on from many of these “proven” but old options that continue to be the trend of the White Sox being hesitant to move forward into the new generation. Furthermore, the need to bring in a Spanish-speaking leader was more apparent than ever this past season.

A large portion of the talent on this roster comes from Cuba, the Dominican Republic, and other Spanish-speaking countries. Being able to communicate to a better degree with those players could seriously help the unity of this team.

I believe younger, analytically-minded candidates like Joe Espada and Matt Quatraro should be at the top of the list. Candidates like this have spent time coaching with some of the more successful modern teams and are fresh minds in the world of baseball. This shift in style could greatly benefit and shake up the mentality of this team heading into next year.