Los Angeles Dodgers Offseason Outlook

Clayton Kershaw, Trea Turner, Tyler Anderson, and Andrew Heaney are all set to hit the open market.

The Dodgers do have a $16 million team option on their veteran hot corner Justin Turner. At this point, it looks as if they may be inclined to decline the option and move on from him.

One of the bigger decisions they have to make is on their former MVP outfielder, Cody Bellinger. He still has one more year of arbitration eligibility but it would not shock anyone if they decided to move on from him with all of the struggles he has had over the past couple of seasons.

With all of the questions heading in, there is one thing for certain, there is no way the Dodgers don’t come out of this offseason without making a big move.

The decision on Trea Turner and Clayton Kershaw being retained has been split amongst the Dodger fan base. While the season was not a failure for Kershaw, he is 34 years old and health has really become a concern to the point where fans may be okay letting their longtime franchise player walk.

Trea, on the other hand, is one that they all seem to want back. However, he has mentioned wanting to move back to the East Coast quite a bit. That’s not saying the Dodgers wont “throw the bag” at the All-Star shortstop, but his heart might be set elsewhere at this time.