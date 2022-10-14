Detroit Tigers Offseason Outlook

Solidify the Catcher Position

A 66-win team probably has bigger issues than catcher, right? Yes, but 2023 is probably not the year the Tigers return to the playoffs. A roster that is due for plenty of turnover over the next season or two needs to establish something stable.

Detroit has invested high draft picks into their starting pitching with young arms such as Tarik Skubal, Casey Mize, Jackson Jobe, and several others. How these pitchers develop over the next couple of years likely determines the ceiling of the Tigers and the timeline of when Detroit can expect to return to the postseason. Investing into a catcher that can grow with, and help lead, this young pitching staff could be a huge difference in how the Tigers future looks.

Bringing in Tucker Barnhart was a smart move prior to the 2022 season. The veteran, defense-first, catcher had his worst season at the plate and underwhelmed behind it too. At 31 years old and set to hit free agency, the Tigers likely look elsewhere. Perhaps the plan is to stick with Eric Haase until Dillon Dingler is ready. Not a bad plan, but a plan that easily could turn out poorly.

While the bat will leave more to be desired, Austin Hedges is a great defensive catcher with experience and has helped the always-successful Cleveland pitching staff succeed. Christian Vazquez is a proven winner and also set to hit free agency. Even if the Tigers are in another variation of a rebuild, spending at catcher to help ensure the young staff has the best chance to succeed should be a high priority.

Give Different Young Players a Chance

The Tigers have given chance after chance to players like Victor Reyes, Harold Castro, Willi Castro, and Daz Cameron. Sure, each has had their moments, but all come with limited ceilings. Detroit has used rebuilding seasons to give these players, and many others, an opportunity to show if they could develop into starters.

Each of these players are still under team control and could return at a relatively cheap price. How does that really help this team now and moving forward?