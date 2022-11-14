Colorado Rockies Offseason Outlook

Coming off a 68-94 regular season and a last-place finish in the NL West, the Rockies seem to be a long way from contending for a postseason berth.

They came into the 2022 season on a high note, signing top free agent Kris Bryant to a seven-year $182 million contract. Bryant, however, only appeared in 42 games due to injuries.

Getting the 2016 NL MVP back on the field will likely be the biggest addition the Rockies make in 2023, but that should be a big enough boon for a team that ranked in the bottom five in wRC+ and fWAR this past season.

Only Chad Kuhl, Jose Ureña, José Iglesias, Alex Colomé and Carlos Estévez entered the offseason as free agents and the team already signed Ureña to a one-year $3 million deal with a $4 million team option for 2024.