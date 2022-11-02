New York Yankees Offseason Outlook

Bringing Back Integral Pieces

It’s been well-documented that the face of the franchise, Aaron Judge, is currently out of contract and will hit the free agent market for the first time in his career. A record-breaking season will earn the slugger one of the bigger paydays we’ve seen in the past few years, and that should be the team’s first priority.

Judge is the heart and soul of the Yankees. A true leader on and off the field. Not to mention, he’s a top-five player in the entire sport. This was originally a necessity for the team last winter, but Judge rejected all contract offers preseason and fully bet on himself. Clearly, it worked out in his favor. The Yankees have to exhaust every resource possible to bring back the outfielder.

While Judge is the most important piece to this Yankees offseason puzzle, he’s not the only integral piece of this core that will hit the free agent market. Four other key Yankees players need to be paid too, and here are the guys the team should look to bring back.

First baseman Anthony Rizzo currently has a player option for the 2023 season that he will reportedly opt out of. Everyone expected the move from the veteran, as he was spectacular this season. He mashed 32 home runs for the fourth time in his career, the second-most on the team.

Rizzo is a key part to the Yankees clubhouse as well as being instrumental to the team on both sides of the ball. Not to mention, he’s created a strong relationship with Aaron Judge. Rizzo deserves a bump up for another three years and could play a part in bringing Judge back to the pinstripes.

Starting pitcher Luis Severino has a $15 million team option for next season that deserves to be exercised. One of the best in the game when healthy, Severino enjoyed a nice bounce-back year after missing time through Tommy John surgery. His 3.18 starter ERA was the second-lowest among anyone in the staff, even better than ace Gerrit Cole. Sevy slots in as a great three-to-four starter for the team. This is a no-brainer move for the Yankees.