Washington Nationals Offseason Outlook

With the World Series currently being underway, it is easy to forget that just three years ago the Washington Nationals were in the exact same position that their division rival Philadelphia Phillies are in right now.

During the 2019 season, the Nationals were the team of destiny. They won the Wild Card game and would proceed to upset the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS, before sweeping the Cardinals in the NLCS in their path to the World Series. They went on to beat the Houston Astros in a thrilling seven-game series.

That roster was full of star-power, featuring Max Scherzer, Anthony Rendon, Trea Turner and Juan Soto, amongst others. Now we look at the Nationals and it is hard to find any remnants of that championship team.

Really all that is left on the Nationals is their two highest-paid players, starting pitchers Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin. Due to injuries for Strasburg and ineffectiveness for Corbin, those last two key pieces of their championship team are currently representing their biggest road blocks in building a future contender.