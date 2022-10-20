Kansas City Royals Offseason Outlook

Oh, Royals. Kansas City was hoping for noticeable improvement this year, but they remained at the bottom of the league once again. They started rough and while they were never great, they played near .500 baseball in July and August as more of the youth began to shine.

There was substantive progress within the organization as they saw many of their young players really start to show serious promise as they continue to build toward success in the coming years. They even experienced some breakouts from players like Brady Singer, who should be a key contributor for years to come.

They started the offseason off with a bang as they moved on from longtime general manager Dayton Moore late in the season as they shifted the front office in hopes of returning to contention sooner than later. The changes didn’t stop there as new general manager J.J. Picollo decided to move on from manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred. The Royals will enter this offseason under new control and coaching as they shift their philosophy in hopes of getting back on track.

Coaching Decision

The first and foremost move this offseason is deciding who they want to lead this team into their next era. The coaching options are vast this offseason for the teams with vacancies and it seems there may be a few first-time head coaching hires made as well.