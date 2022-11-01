San Diego Padres Offseason Outlook

We’ll call this the Pablo Sandoval effect, and given that plenty of teams could use a swing-reliever like Martinez he may very well net himself a pretty penny. If that’s the case, the Padres will have to figure out a decent enough replacement, which isn’t an easy task for a team that’s struggled with cultivating depth.

Can the Back End of the Rotation Get Some Help?

In the past I’ve, in a way that some (everyone) might call smug, complained about baseball fan’s penchant for claiming their team NEEDS another starting pitcher as if it’s somehow unique to that team. In keeping with that theme, the Padres don’t NEED starting pitching help, but there’s still some questions that need to be answered. Namely, pending free agents (and recent playoff disasters) Mike Clevinger and Sean Manaea.

It’s possible the Padres may bring back one of the two on a cheap contract, which isn’t an entirely outrageous idea even with their struggles. This could especially be true given the Padres don’t have quite trade capital left following the Soto trade.

The starting pitching market isn’t quite as lucrative as last offseason, but there’s still some interesting players like Tyler Anderson, Martín Pérez, and José Quintana out there.

It’ll also be interesting to see if the team’s top of the rotation can continue to be as dominant as it was in 2022. Yu Darvish is a year older and Blake Snell has been an infamously inconsistent regular season pitcher, so the optimal route may be for the Padres to go for depth, rather than a major splash on the level of Carlos Rodón.

Will Anyone Else in Baseball Try to Get Good Players?

There’s admittedly, some tension with this one. Because, as is the case seemingly every offseason for the Friar Faithful, the Los Angeles Dodgers continue to be in the mix for the absolute best talent on the market.