Will Connor Norby Break Out as a Budding Star for the Marlins?

With Miami, Norby hit .247/.315/.445, which was good for a 108 wRC+. Couple that with seven home runs, all while learning and playing a new position. He is poised for a real breakout in 2025, and here is why.

Connor Norby’s Offensive Prowess

Connor Norby’s bat has always been his calling card. In the minors, he looked destined to be a bat-first second baseman. He certainly had the potential to be one of the better bats in the league at that position.

The Miami Marlins have since moved Norby to third base. They are going to be asking a bit more of him offensively at that position. Especially considering that his defense over there is not particularly good.

His offensive profile is unique. On the surface, if you were to pull up his Baseball Savant page, you might find yourself asking what makes him a breakout candidate. He doesn’t hit the ball that hard, his bat speed is average at best, and he struck out a lot. Yet, Norby has the skillset to overcome these drawbacks.

Launch

As I said before, if you go to Norby’s Savant page, you might be wondering what makes him a breakout candidate. You would also notice that two of the metrics on his card stand out. Those would be launch angle sweet spot percentage and barrel percentage.

Norby was not a qualified hitter last season, so you can’t see his percentile ranking amongst his peers. However, I can tell you that among players with over 100 batted ball events (BBE), Norby ranked 21st in barrels per BBE. That mark put him ahead of players like Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bobby Witt Jr., and Yordan Alvarez.