Fantasy Baseball 2025: Shortstop Rankings

With how poorly offensive numbers proved to be this past season, almost every position is hurting in terms of depth. My prediction? This will all correct itself next season; I believe the bats will boom sooner rather than later.

If there was one spot that overachieved in 2024, it was shortstop. There are many quality options who didn’t make it into my rankings, which is a shame, but it also tells us a message: Have some patience when drafting because the gold could fall late.

1. Bobby Witt Jr.

The ultra-talented Royals star lands as the primary choice here. Not only is he #1 on this list, but some analysts see him as the #1 overall selection in many drafts.

I’d definitely take Witt over Aaron Judge, but the argument for denying Shohei Ohtani gets harder. In dynasty leagues for sure, the age and talent are too enticing. Witt has all the tools imaginable. My wish for him is that the Royals improve their lackluster offense in order to protect him.