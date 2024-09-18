Brent Rooker Will Get MVP Votes for His Breakout Season

If you ask fans “who should win the American League MVP?” you will likely hear names like Aaron Judge, Gunnar Henderson, Bobby Witt Jr., and other big names who dominate box scores and headlines. And rightfully so. Those players are some of the faces of baseball and have had miraculous seasons. But, let’s not overlook one of the best rags to riches stories; Brent Rooker.

The Oakland Athletics outfielder/Designated Hitter has been a great story.

From waiver wire claim to cementing himself as one of the best power hitters in baseball. While many were hesitate to buy in even after his 30 home run season in 2023, Rooker has proved he belongs in the conversation with the best players in the American League.

The 29-year-old has been one of the best hitters in baseball, and has led the Oakland A’s to a much better season than last year, improving by 16 wins with 12 games left to play. Cracking 70 wins may not seem like a huge accomplishment, but wherever they land it is a marked improvement over winning just 50 games in 2023.