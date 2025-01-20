Colt Keith Can Help Take the Tigers to a New Level in 2025

The Detroit Tigers have officially turned a corner. After years of ineptitude, an improbable run propelled the Tigers into the playoffs for the first time in a decade. Heading into 2025, the standard of Tigers baseball is higher than it has been in some time.

A return to the postseason is the expectation, and several younger players must take a step forward in order for that goal to be reached. In my eyes, Colt Keith has the ability to make the biggest leap in development and production in 2025.

Keith, a 2020 fifth-round pick, reached top prospect status after posting a .932 OPS and 27 home runs across Double and Triple-A in 2023. His production led to the front office signing him to a pre-arb extension that locked him up through at least 2029 with team options through 2032. It was a commitment that spoke volumes about the talent the Tigers saw in him.

Overall, Keith strung together a promising rookie year, with a .260/.309/.380 slash line, good for a 97 wRC+ and 1.8 fWAR. For a 22-year-old seeing major league pitching for the first time, that’s not too shabby. Considering Keith posted a .387 OPS prior to May, his numbers evened out pretty well.