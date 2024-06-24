Has Bryce Harper Taken the Title of MLB’s Best First Baseman?

Still, only Christian Walker of the Arizona Diamondbacks has more outs above average (OAA) among first basemen than Harper’s six, so if this is the baseline for him at the position, that’s pretty remarkable.

Freeman is having another tremendous season for the Dodgers, with 21 doubles, 46 RBIs and a .901 OPS. Like Harper, he’s a former MVP who’s on track for his eighth All-Star Game appearance. And like Harper, Freeman will probably one day have a plaque in Cooperstown.

Considering Freeman finished third in NL MVP voting last season, it’s hardly a hot take if you give him a slight edge over Harper when it comes to ranking MLB first basemen. Freeman will turn 35 in September, so it’s fair to wonder how much longer he can keep up his peak production. But so far, there’s been no slippage from the three-time Silver Slugger Award winner.

Matt Olson has had a relatively disappointing season after leading baseball with 54 home runs and 139 RBIs a year ago, but he has heated up in a big way in June, with an .842 OPS. Olson was very much in the discussion for the top first baseman prior to the 2024 season, and with a big second half, he could reinsert himself in the discussion after the regular season.

Matt Olson CRUSHES a two-run homer to tie this baby up! pic.twitter.com/3xQbZulc0m — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) June 13, 2024

With all due respect to the likes of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Ryan Mountcastle, there is clearly a power imbalance between the leagues in terms of first basemen, with the bulk of the best players at the position currently in the NL.

That’s what makes the idea of any of Walker, Pete Alonso and Paul Goldschmidt being moved before the July 30 trade deadline such an intriguing possibility. Among AL contenders, the Seattle Mariners, Houston Astros, Kansas City Royals, New York Yankees and Guardians could all look to add a first base/DH type.