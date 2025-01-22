Matt Shaw Is Putting in the Work To Break Out With the Cubs in 2025

The third base job for the Chicago Cubs in 2025 is wide open, and Matt Shaw will have as good a shot as anyone to take hold of it.

Just take a gander at the way that spot has evolved since last season. The most notable change was the Cubs trading Isaac Paredes (the incumbent third baseman) and Cam Smith (their 2024 first-round pick) to the Houston Astros for Kyle Tucker last month. Shaw, 23, is well aware of what that trade could mean for him.

“[It’s] exciting,” he said Saturday during the Cubs Convention. “You hope that that’s because they have belief in me. We’ll see how everything pans out, and obviously, I’m going to do everything I can do to earn that position.”

Outside of that single trade, though, the entire position group looks different. In 2024, eight Cubs played a combined 1,432.1 innings at third base. Of those eight, only Luis Vazquez (12 innings) and Michael Busch (0.1 innings) remain — the two who spent the least time at third among the group.