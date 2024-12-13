Brewers Trade Devin Williams to the Yankees

Just a day after the conclusion of the winter meetings, one of the hottest trade chips of the offseason is finally on the move.

Per Jeff Passan, the Milwaukee Brewers have traded closer Devin Williams to the New York Yankees in exchange for southpaw Nestor Cortes and infield prospect Caleb Durbin. It’s also reported that the Yankees are including roughly $4.5 million in the deal as well.

Trade rumors regarding their all-world closer have surrounded the ball club since the offseason began. It wasn’t so much a matter of if the Brewers were going to trade Williams, but more when a deal was going to happen, and where he was going to land.

The Airbender now has a new home in the Bronx, and the Brewers continue their cycle of trading their most coveted assets in an attempt to better other parts of their roster.