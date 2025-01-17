2025 Fantasy Baseball FYPD Rankings

24. Wyatt Sanford – SS – Pirates

Sanford has a great chance of sticking at shortstop along with plus wheels and a decent feel for the barrel from the left side. There may not be a ton of power projection, but there’s some, with the complementary tools to potentially make him an everyday shortstop.

25. PJ Morlando – OF/1B – Marlins

Morlando enjoyed a spike in his draft stock as July approached thanks to improved athleticism and swing mechanics. He project for above average power, the question remains if the swing adjustments will translate into more consistency contact wise as a pro.

26. Kash Mayfield – LHP – Padres

Mayfield is older for a high school prospect, which draft models typically don’t agree with, but his polish could very well make it a moot point. The southpaw’s delivery is smooth and repeatable, already commanding a trio of pitches for a strike.

His fastball has ticked up to 92-94 mph, touching beyond the mid-90s. Both his slider and changeup have flashed above average. At 6-foot-4, 190 pounds, Mayfield could have more velocity in the tank as he matures.

27. Kellon Lindsey – SS – Dodgers

The fastest player in the draft, Lindsey was a standout multi-sport athlete in high school, really impressing scouts with his rapid development as he focused solely on baseball. He’s still a work in progress with a swing that needs refinement, but the natural ability is easy to get behind.

28. Levi Sterling – RHP – Pirates

Another prep arm who is ahead of his years, Sterling earned rave reviews for his polish on the mound and advanced feel for a changeup. His heavy fastball and 6-foot-5, 200 pound frame give him a good chance to stick as a starter and potentially eat innings.

29. Kaelen Culpepper – SS – Twins

Nothing jumps off of the page with Culpepper, but he is a balanced prospect with a strong shot of sticking at shortstop thanks to his clean actions and a rocket for an arm that hedges some questions on his range.

There’s at least an average feel to hit with an approach that shored up as the season progressed, helping him finish his collegiate career on a torrid streak. The power is likely fringy, but he hit the ball harder down the stretch as well. He’s an above-average runner.

30. Tyson Lewis – SS – Reds

Lewis’ athleticism made him one of the better prep shortstops in the class while offensive improvements in his senior season pushed him into first round consideration. It will likely be power over hit with the potential to be above average in that regard and plus speed.