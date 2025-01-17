2025 Fantasy Baseball FYPD Rankings
The First-Year Player Draft is here for dynasty managers in fantasy baseball. Here's your guide to the top prospects you should be targeting.
While 2024 MLB Draft class was a bit lighter in impact talent compared to the last several years, there are plenty of exciting college bats–and a trio of arms–that could move through the minor league ranks really quickly in addition to the slam-dunk top prospect available for FYPD’s in Roki Sasaki.
If you’re picking in the top 10, you’re in a pretty good spot to either get a quality college bat or one of the two clear top college arms in the class in Hagen Smith and Chase Burns. Things start to really teeter off at around the 20 range, where it really becomes a crapshoot in terms of who is the best choice.
1. Roki Sasaki – RHP
It doesn’t really matter how badly you think your team may need a bat, Sasaki has frontline upside and projects to make an MLB impact immediately. Sure, he comes with some health concerns, but his fastball, and splitter combination would immediately form one of the most unique two-pitch combos in baseball.
Even with his stuff backing up a bit due to “shoulder fatigue”, he still averaged 97 mph on the heater and pitched to 2.35 ERA in his age 22 season in NPB. The ceiling is sky-high regardless, but if he can regain his 2023 fastball quality, Sasaki has a chance to be an ace.
2. Travis Bazzana – 2B – Guardians
The floor is just so high for a guy like Bazzana, it is tough to pass up on him here. The power may just be average, but his superb bat-to-ball skills blended with an elite feel for the strike zone make him a candidate to climb to the big leagues quickly.
Bazzana turns in plus run times and should make stolen bases a bigger part of his game as a pro. With Andres Gimenez out of the way as well, Bazzana could be up as soon as next season and his ability to elevate to the pull side should allow him to tap into at least 15 home run pop.
3. JJ Wetherholt – SS – Cardinals
As well-rounded as they come in this class, Wetherholt offers above average tools across the board and saw his exit velocities jump in his draft year.
Recurrent hamstring issues limited him to just 36 games in 2024 and caused him to slip from a strong 1-1 candidate to the Cardinals at pick No. 7. He has a shot to stick at shortstop, which helps in a draft where hitters who play a premium position were scarce.
It will remain to be seen if he will be as aggressive on the base paths as he’s further removed from his hamstring issues, but there’s a 20-25 home run upside with a feel to hit and approach that is probably 1B to Bazzana’s 1A.
4. Cam Smith – 3B – Astros
As far as pro debuts go, Smith’s was easily the most impressive, OPS’ing north of 1.000 in his 32 games between Low-A, High-A and a little Double-A. For transparency, that is only a small part of the reason why he is so high on this list.
Smith was ranked No. 7 on my big board prior to the draft, behind the two top arms in the class: Hagen Smith and Chase Burns who have less appeal in this format. Smith looks stiff in the box, though he is anything but, boasting solid adjustability in the box which has helped him post above average contact rates both in and out of the zone.
His plus exit velocities have translated into more game power as he has elevated more consistently and the defense has continued to come along at the hot corner, now projecting as at least an average defender there. Traded to the Astros in the Kyle Tucker deal, Smith immediately became the best prospect in their system and should have a relatively clear runway to the big leagues.
5. Nick Kurtz – 1B – Athletics
Power and patience is the name of the game for Kurtz, who walked as much as any hitter in college baseball while launching 61 home runs in 164 games over his three seasons; more than half of his hits were for extra bases.
Kurtz can border on passive at points and his willingness to get into deep counts will likely result in somewhat of an elevated strikeout rate, though he is no slouch contact-wise and should get on base at a strong clip.
Athletic for his size, the A’s gave Kurtz some run in the outfield during his time in the Arizona Fall League, providing some hope for positional versatility. He has a track record of being banged up and missed some time both in the collegiate season and his pro debut last year, which is probably his biggest knock.
6. Jac Caglianone – 1B – Royals
In terms of power potential, Caglianone is unmatched in the class. He made clear strides bat to ball wise in his draft year, though there’s legitimate concern that his free-swinging nature can undermine those improvements. Caglianone exceeds 110 mph exit velocities when he’s fooled and casts out and when he gets his A swing off, he can push to the top of the Statcast leaderboards.
Though it’s an extremely small sample, Caglianone was more selective in the second half of the AFL season and sprinted through the finish line.
The contact rates are more than ample for the power he possesses and while the two-way thing is still being entertained for the time being, if he ultimately focuses on just hitting as is expected, it should only help his chances of tapping into his sky-high offensive upside.
7. Charlie Condon – LF – Rockies
While it’s important to avoid overreacting to abbreviated pro debuts after the draft, Condon’s whiff issues and challenges to get into his game power in 25 High-A games only added to my pre-draft concern about his swing mechanics and path.
There’s no doubting Condon’s potential and his junior season at Georgia was one of the best collegiate campaigns we have ever seen. The relative concern is that he may need to make adjustments to his operation in the box and the Rockies are not necessarily the best organization to help him do so.
On the positive side, Condon offers double plus raw power and handles velocity well. Hitters who call Coors Field home can get away with being more dependent on their production against fastballs.
The hope in taking Condon this early is that he will either make the swing adjustments that will allow his massive offensive upside to shine through, or the plate discipline he showcased in college will translate into the pro ranks and he will hit enough fastballs and hangers to be a quality power bat.
8. Hagen Smith – LHP – White Sox
Hagen Smith and Chase Burns are completely different pitchers but the margin in separation between the two from a fantasy perspective is razor thin.
Smith gets the edge because of the floor/ceiling combination that his fastball and slider provide. Boasting two 70-grade pitches, Smith’s mid-90s fastball generates elite whiff thanks to the ride and run it features from a unique release.
Opponents hit well under the Mendoza line against his fastball as a junior and lefties in particular barely eclipsed the .100 mark in terms of batting average.
Smith’s slider is similar to Carlos Rodon’s, with two plane break in the mid 80s. Of the 500 sliders tracked in 2024, opponents hit around .100 against the pitch with a swinging strike rate of 25%.
While there’s concern about a third pitch, there’s a good chance his two lead offerings are dominant enough to carry him, though I am not sure they’ll need to.
With Brian Bannister involved and Smith already making some strides with his changeup, there’s reason to be bullish on a more complete arsenal.
9. Chase Burns – RHP – Reds
On top of the loud stuff Burns possesses, it has been his ability to rack up innings and hold his velocity deep into starts at a sturdy 6-foot-4, 210 pounds that makes him such an intriguing piece as well. For a power right-hander who sits in the upper 90s, Burns fills up the strike zone plenty, only walking 7.5% of batters in his collegiate career.
Despite reaching triple digits frequently, Burns fastball was hit hard in his draft year, with opponents OPS’ing right around .960 against it. Being a fly ball pitcher in a very hitter-friendly home ballpark at Wake Forest didn’t help, but his fastball yielded nearly identically results on the road.
His slider is arguably the best pitch in the draft, sitting in the upper 80s with a downward bite that plays up from his over-the-top release. Though his curveball can occasionally blend with the slider, it is a quality third offering.
The home run issue may bleed into pro ball, but there’s a template for success within his organization in Hunter Greene, who battled similar issues in the Minor Leagues despite his top-end velocity.
10. Braden Montgomery – OF – White Sox
Drafted by the Red Sox then traded to the White Sox in the Garrett Crochet deal, Montgomery provides rare power potential for a switch hitter. He made the leap from the PAC-12 to the SEC, consistently facing more challenging pitching and rose to the occasion by making one of the biggest leaps in the country in terms of 90th percentile exit velocity while looking much more polished from the right side.
It’s a max-effort swing that compromises some adjustability, but his bat speed is easily plus and he trimmed his strikeout rate each of his three collegiate seasons. He will likely never be more than an average hitter at best, placing more importance on the development of his pitch recognition and swing decisions, but he offers 30 home run upside.
11. Konnor Griffin – SS/OF – Pirates
The toolsiest player in the class, Griffin is physical at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds while posting elite run times and a rocket for an arm that made him an early-round prospect on the mound. His long-term home is to be determined and it seems like the Pirates can’t go wrong as he projects as a plus defender both at shortstop and in center field.
The big question with Griffin is the hit tool as his swing can lack fluidity and rhythm, sometimes looking rushed in the box against more challenging competition. He’s young for the class and the Pirates will likely take their time with him, but with a tantalizing power/speed combo at a premium position, he could very well be worth the wait.
12. Bryce Rainer – SS – Tigers
In terms of the prep hitters in the draft, Rainer and Griffin were the clear 1A and 1B. While Griffin is a more explosive athlete, Rainer may be a bit more refined offensively, though he still comes with some hit tool questions of his own.
A smooth defender with a plus arm, Rainer has a great chance of sticking at shortstop and already flashed exit velocities as high as 111 mph with metal. His feel for the strike zone is advanced and as he learns to get the ball in the air and grows into his frame, there is plus power to dream on.
13. Slade Caldwell – OF – Diamondbacks
Caldwell compensates for what he lacks in stature with a impressive twitch and an advanced feel for the game. His swing is quick and compact with the athleticism to help him maintain adjustability in the box and get to tough pitches.
He leverages his small strike zone well with his selectiveness at the plate and has flashed enough pop to project for around 15 homers and plenty of doubles. His electrifying speed and defensive ability in center field help solidify his strong floor for a prep prospect.
14. Carson Benge – OF – Mets
A two-way prospect at Oklahoma State, Benge enjoyed such a productive season offensively that he became a slam-dunk first-round prospect with the bat. It also helped his case that he flashed the chops to potentially stick up the middle.
Benge has a wiry build and should add mass now that he is no longer pitching (he was viewed as a top-five round prospect on the mound).
There’s some moving parts to his swing that will likely need to be cleaned up a bit to handle upper-level pitching, but Benge has a good feel for the barrel, and offers whippy bat speed and patience at the plate.
15. Theo Gillen – OF – Rays
If not for a rough injury history, Gillen could very well have pushed closer to the top ten selections, but the risk-tolerant Rays were thrilled to land him at pick No. 18.
Despite labrum surgery as a sophomore and a knee injury as a junior, Gillen still offers one of the more polished offensive games out of the prep draftees, offering a smooth swing from the left side that lives in the zone for a long time and a patient approach.
Gillen is hit over power at this point with some room for more strength in his 6-foot-3, 200-pound frame.
16. Braylon Payne – OF – Brewers
In terms of home-to-first times, there may not be anyone quicker in the class than Payne. A surprise underslot pick by the Brewers at No. 17, Payne is one of the youngest players in the class, not turning 18 years old until a month after he signed.
His swing is raw, but he has a great feel for the strike zone and good hand-eye. His popping a 110 mph line drive single in his brief pro debut only added to the excitement of what can be, especially when you look at his projectable frame.
17. Ryan Sloan – RHP – Mariners
Sloan is has a good case as the most advanced prep arm in the class, boasting smooth mechanics and an ability to fill up the zone with three quality offerings. His slider looks like a plus pitch and his unique release characteristics should help his stuff play up.
With a 6-foot-4, 220 pound frame and repeatable delivery, Sloan appears equipped to handle a relatively aggressive workload and climb quickly within an organization that has had a strong track record with arms.
18. Seaver King – SS – Nationals
King has loud tools, turning in plus run times and exit velocities, but he is an aggressive hitter who tends to put the ball on the ground a bit too much. You probably wont find a player with much more upside than King at this stage of the FYPD, though he comes with some risk.
19. Ryan Waldschmidt – OF – Diamondbacks
Waldschmidt offers an intriguing blend of above-average speed and power potential. His extremely patient approach helps bolster his offensive profile as well. He tends to sell out for pull-side lift a bit too much, creating some whiff concern against more challenging competition, however, the batted ball data thus far is hard to argue against.
20. Trey Yesavage – RHP – Blue Jays
Health concerns caused Yesavage to slip to the Blue Jays, but if he is healthy, he has the goods to fly through the minor leagues. Yesavage’s splitter is an easy plus pitch and his slider took a step forward in 2024, now projecting as an above-average offering.
21. Jurrangelo Cijntje – RHP – Mariners
Cijntje is technically a switch-pitcher, though it’s safer to count on him just being a righty long-term, where his stuff jumps out of his hand much better and looks more natural despite being born a lefty.
His fastball has the characteristics the Mariners often covet, boasting good ride at the top of the zone and both breaking balls have flashed above average or better. Younger to pitching than most collegiate arms, Cijntje is a bit more of a project, but an exciting one in a great environment to develop.
22. Griffin Burkholder – OF – Phillies
Burkholder was a priority for the Phillies in the draft, who used their savings on their first selection to delve out nearly twice the slot value of the 63rd pick for the outfielder. He’s extremely athletic with power projection.
23. Cam Caminiti – LHP – Braves
Easily the best lefty prep arm in the class, Caminiti has a fastball that should help him make the transition into pro ball more seamlessly than his peers.
His changeup should play well off of that, and with the positive trend of his slider, there’s good reason to believe Caminiti can develop a well-rounded arsenal that is accentuated by a fastball that can dominate at the top. His youth and athleticism with already impressive stuff make him an arm that is easy to dream on.
24. Wyatt Sanford – SS – Pirates
Sanford has a great chance of sticking at shortstop along with plus wheels and a decent feel for the barrel from the left side. There may not be a ton of power projection, but there’s some, with the complementary tools to potentially make him an everyday shortstop.
25. PJ Morlando – OF/1B – Marlins
Morlando enjoyed a spike in his draft stock as July approached thanks to improved athleticism and swing mechanics. He project for above average power, the question remains if the swing adjustments will translate into more consistency contact wise as a pro.
26. Kash Mayfield – LHP – Padres
Mayfield is older for a high school prospect, which draft models typically don’t agree with, but his polish could very well make it a moot point. The southpaw’s delivery is smooth and repeatable, already commanding a trio of pitches for a strike.
His fastball has ticked up to 92-94 mph, touching beyond the mid-90s. Both his slider and changeup have flashed above average. At 6-foot-4, 190 pounds, Mayfield could have more velocity in the tank as he matures.
27. Kellon Lindsey – SS – Dodgers
The fastest player in the draft, Lindsey was a standout multi-sport athlete in high school, really impressing scouts with his rapid development as he focused solely on baseball. He’s still a work in progress with a swing that needs refinement, but the natural ability is easy to get behind.
28. Levi Sterling – RHP – Pirates
Another prep arm who is ahead of his years, Sterling earned rave reviews for his polish on the mound and advanced feel for a changeup. His heavy fastball and 6-foot-5, 200 pound frame give him a good chance to stick as a starter and potentially eat innings.
29. Kaelen Culpepper – SS – Twins
Nothing jumps off of the page with Culpepper, but he is a balanced prospect with a strong shot of sticking at shortstop thanks to his clean actions and a rocket for an arm that hedges some questions on his range.
There’s at least an average feel to hit with an approach that shored up as the season progressed, helping him finish his collegiate career on a torrid streak. The power is likely fringy, but he hit the ball harder down the stretch as well. He’s an above-average runner.
30. Tyson Lewis – SS – Reds
Lewis’ athleticism made him one of the better prep shortstops in the class while offensive improvements in his senior season pushed him into first round consideration. It will likely be power over hit with the potential to be above average in that regard and plus speed.