Top 10 Center Fielders in Major League Baseball for 2025

He posted a 17.1% barrel rate in the small sample size and still popped a max exit velocity of 114.5 mph. But you don’t need me to tell you how talented Trout is when he’s on the field. Everyone knows what a healthy Trout is capable of – even at 33 years old.

But small sample sizes have been the unfortunate theme of his career recently, and it’s why he slots in at No. 3 on this list. On the one hand, we’re just two seasons removed from the 2022 version of Trout that launched 40 bombs and accumulated 6.0 fWAR in 119 games.

But only having played 101 games across his two most recent seasons makes it difficult to rank him any higher on this list when compared to the names ahead of him.

Baseball is better when Mike Trout is on the field. Hopefully, the 2025 season will be a healthier one for Trout and he can get back to putting up the type of numbers fans of the game have been accustomed to seeing.

2. Jackson Merrill, San Diego Padres

2024 Stats: 156 G, .292/.326/.500, 24 HR, 90 RBI, 11 OAA, 130 wRC+, 5.3 fWAR

It didn’t take long for Jackson Merrill to solidify himself as one of the best center fielders in the game. Merrill checks in at No. 2 after just one year in the big leagues, and it’s easy to see why after the season he put up as a 21-year-old.

Merrill was learning center field for the first time last season, but you wouldn’t have known it by watching him roam the outfield. He was a natural at the position, demonstrating elite range and instinct all throughout the season.

What’s more, he didn’t even remotely look like a rookie in the batter’s box. Not only was he the best hitting rookie last season, but he was one of the top offensive center fielders in all of baseball. Among qualified primary center fielders, Merrill finished third in wOBA (.372) and fWAR (5.3).

Likewise, Merrill was second in batting average (.292), slugging percentage (.500), ISO (.208), and wRC+ (130) at the position. The only player ahead of him in those categories? Aaron Judge.

His approach can be fine-tuned, as he chased at a 34.4% clip and walked less than five percent of the time. But he still maintained an impressive strikeout rate of just 17% thanks to his strong bat-to-ball skills.

His contact rates were impressive, and he did such a great job at doing damage with the bat. He had an 11.3% barrel rate, which led to a whopping 62 extra-base hits that came in the form of 24 homers, 31 doubles, and six triples. And he did so by demonstrating power from foul pole to foul pole and using all fields to his advantage.

Merrill was the total package last season, and he would have been the Rookie of the Year had Paul Skenes not put up historical numbers on the mound for the Pirates. Merrill has a bright future ahead of him with room to grow as he enters his age-22 season.

1. Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks

2024 Stats: 158 G, .231/.322/.428, 22 HR, 35 SB, 74 RBI, 107 wRC+, 8 OAA, 4.0 fWAR

Holding the No. 1 spot on this list for the first time in his young career is Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Carroll burst onto the scene in his rookie year in 2023, swiping 54 bases, launching 25 homers, and putting up an fWAR of 5.4. He quickly established himself as one of the best young players in all of baseball with his ability to impact the game at a high level in so many different ways.

But last season didn’t come easy for Carroll, as it was a tale of two halves for the young star.

Slashing just .212/.301/.334 for a .635 OPS in the first half of the season, Carroll didn’t look like the same hitter that unanimously won the Rookie of the Year in 2023.

Most notably, his quality of contact took an enormous dip from the preceding season, and it was clear he had some things to work through in the batter’s box. But being the athlete we know Carroll is, he broke out of the slump in a big way and hit the ground running following the All-Star break.

From July 16th through the end of the regular season, Carroll put up a 3.1 fWAR in 64 games. That was seventh in all of baseball over that stretch and second only to Aaron Judge among center fielders. For reference, Carroll had a 0.9 fWAR in the 94 games prior to the All-Star break.

Carroll was impacting the ball at a much higher level in the second half, and that led to far better results at the plate.

Carroll slugged .568 in the second half, which was a .234-point increase from the first half of the season. He also went from a .122 ISO in the first half to a .309 ISO following the All-Star break, which was second to only Aaron Judge among qualified center fielders.

Over that stretch, Carroll had 17 homers (as opposed to just five in the first half) to go with eight triples and 17 steals. That is the version of Corbin Carroll that fans were expecting to see in 2024, and it was so encouraging to see him rebound to his old ways after the sluggish start to the year.

With the exception of the first couple of months last season, Carroll has done nothing but rake at the big league level. Even in a down sophomore campaign, he still managed to put up a four-win season.

Given that he has such a dynamic skill set that few players in MLB can replicate, Corbin Carroll is Just Baseball’s top center fielder for the 2025 season.