Matt McLain Is the Kind of High-Upside Player the Reds Need

However, McLain also has the ability to surpass those projections. What we saw in 2023, both in the majors and minors, was a better player than in 2022, and we have yet to see McLain reach his full potential.

McLain’s quality of contact and impact on the baseball won’t break any records. Still, his 89.3 mph average exit velocity and 109.9 max exit velocity were good enough to do damage at Great American Ball Park. More importantly, his swing path helps lift the ball, which we all know leads to positive results.

McLain ran a 38.7% groundball rate, 24.2% line drive, and 37.1% fly ball rate with the Reds in 2023. Line drives and fly balls were staples for the righty batter throughout the minors, and although he does not produce jumping-off-the-charts exit velocities, he’s found a launch angle that will help more balls find gaps or land in the seats.

via Baseball Savant

As you can see from his spray chart, McLain uses the entire field to find hits. Not only does he have the ability to hit to all fields, but he has power to each part of the ballpark.

While he does not need to become more pull-heavy, he did pull the ball more in the minors, and I wonder if we see those numbers trend in that direction. If McLain does start to pull the ball more, we could see an uptick in his home runs thanks to the dimensions of Great American Ball Park.

In McLain, the Reds have a player who’s a plus defender, will steal over 20 bags, and very likely hits over 20 home runs. That’s a high-floor player who makes the team much better, with a ceiling that could land him on billboards. Though, of course, there are some concerns he’ll have to iron out.