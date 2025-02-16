Top Notes From the San Francisco Giants ZiPS Projections for 2025

With the release of many projections for 2025, we get our first true look at what the San Francisco Giants’ upcoming season could look like, in theory. While this offseason didn’t bring a swarm of exciting moves, there were two notable additions to the roster.

Willy Adames stands out as the only major acquisition with Justin Verlander being a low-risk addition to the rotation. Beyond that, the majority of the Giants’ production is expected to come from familiar faces, with contributors from 2024 expected to repeat the same levels of production.

However, one of the biggest challenges in predicting the Giants’ outlook for this season comes from their young core. A handful of players are still in the early parts of their careers, making it difficult to guess exactly how they will develop. That is where statistical projection systems can step in and provide some clarity.

One of the most widely used models is the ZiPS Projection System, which was created by Dan Szymborksi of FanGraphs. According to MLB.com, here’s how it works: