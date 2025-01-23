Cardinals Catcher Iván Herrera Is a Prime Break Out Candidate for 2025

Behind the plate, it was a much different story. With Contreras providing negative values over two years in both defensive runs saved and Baseball Savant’s framing metrics, it didn’t take long before the Cardinals started considering whether to move him to a different position.

For a brief time, they floated the idea of working Contreras into the outfield, but that didn’t come to fruition. In 2025, though, the position switch will officially be happening, as the veteran is being asked to shift over to first base.

That means the focus behind the plate will instead shift to the two homegrown youngsters who backed up Contreras last year: Iván Herrera and Pedro Pages. The former was an international free agent signed during the summer of 2016, while the latter was a sixth-round pick in 2019.

While Pages made his MLB debut last year, Herrera debuted two years prior. A former top-five prospect of St. Louis, he had two small cups of coffee in 2022 and 2023 before performing in a bigger capacity in 2024.

Similarly to last year, both players should get a good amount of playing time for the Cardinals in 2025. Both catchers are talented, but one truly has the chance to break out for the team in the upcoming campaign.

Iván Herrera Is Ready To Break Out as the Cardinals’ Primary Catcher

Herrera being the Cardinals’ potential catcher of the future has long been the expectation. MLB Pipeline had him rated as not only the team’s top catching prospect but the No. 4 prospect in the system overall to end the 2020, 2021, and 2022 seasons.