Top Three Questions Facing the Washington Nationals in 2025

While the Washington Nationals may’ve finished 20 games below .500 for the second consecutive season, there’s a growing sense of optimism in the nation’s capital for what could be in store for them in the future.

Looking back a year ago, by the time June came around in the 2023 campaign, the Nats sat second last in the National League, only a half-game up on the Colorado Rockies. Fast forward to June 1 this past year and Washington was well within the wild-card mix after the first two full months of the season, sitting just two games back from the final NL Wild Card position.

And even after things started to unravel in the second half for the Nationals, it wasn’t doom and gloom like it had commonly been in years past, thanks in large part to the call-ups of two premier prospects in James Wood and Dylan Crews, along with some inspiring play in the rotation.

Now with so much young promise across the board to start the 2025 season, the Nationals look to flip the script and move back into the picture of contention for the first time since their magical World Series title run in 2019.