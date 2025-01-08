The Rays Extended the Most Fascinating Pitcher in Baseball

Drew Rasmussen will be the most fascinating pitcher in baseball in 2025. Skeptical? Give me a chance to convince you.

On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Rays signed Rasmussen to a two-year, $8.5 million extension, buying out both of his remaining arbitration years. He’ll receive a $500K signing bonus, a $2 million salary in 2025, and a $5.5 million salary in 2026.

In exchange for (essentially) granting Rasmussen his 2026 arbitration salary a year early, the Rays have given themselves an $8 million team option for his services in 2027 (with a $500K opt-out). The value of that option could increase to as much as $20 million if Rasmussen stays healthy over the next two years and pitches a full season in 2026.

So, why were the Rays eager to gain an extra year of control over a pitcher who has thrown fewer than 75 innings in the last two years combined?