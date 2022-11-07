Top 20 MLB 2022-2023 Free Agents
A deep dive into the 20 best players available in free agency, with full breakdowns of their projected contracts and potential landing spots.
With the Houston Astros having just climbed the mountaintop to win their second World Series in six years, the 2022 MLB season has officially come to an end. While the season is over, the baseball world never stops, as teams have already turned the page towards trying to contend in 2023.
The New York Mets were so anxious to get back into the mix that they already signed their closer Edwin Diaz to the richest contract in MLB history for a relief pitcher. Thus marking the beginning of what is sure to be a scorching Hot Stove over the coming months.
For the second year running, we have a healthy crop of franchise-altering shortstops that have hit the market at the same time, while three future Hall of Fame pitchers are up for grabs as well. This year’s free agent crop is absolutely loaded with talent, especially at the top.
Since the end of the regular season, we have been working on our list of the top free agents available this winter. Later this week, we will release a list of the top 50 free agents in baseball, but first we wanted to focus in on the best of the best.
Here you will find our top 20 free agents listed, with a full free agent profile linked under each their names. In these free agent profiles, you will find a synopsis of their path’s to free agency, a projection of their upcoming free agent contract and some landing spots of where they might sign.
This is your guide to everything you need to know about the top free agents on the board from this 2022-2023 MLB Free Agent Class.
20. José Quintana
Position: SP
Throws: LHP
Age: January 24th, 1989 (33 years old)
2022 Traditional Stats: 32 starts, 165.2 IP, 2.93 ERA, 137 K, 1.213 WHIP
2022 Advanced Stats: 20.2 K%, 6.9 BB%, 0.4 HR/9, 3.86 xERA, 3.72 xFIP, 4.0 fWAR
The 2022 campaign brought a return to excellence for Jose Quintana, who should land himself a solid payday ahead of his age-34 season in 2023.
19. Andrew Benintendi
Position: LF
Bats/Throws: L/L
Age: July 6th, 1994 (28 years old)
2022 Traditional Stats: .304/.373/.399, 5 HR, 31 XBH, 31 RBI, 54 R, 521 PA’s
2022: Advanced Stats: 10% BB%, 14.8% K%, 122 wRC+, .342 wOBA, 2.8 fWAR
While he may never tap into the power we saw early in his career, Andrew Benintendi has returned to being one of the best outfielders in MLB.
18. Chris Bassitt
Position: SP
Throws: RHP
Age: February 2nd, 1989 (33 years old)
2022 Traditional Stats: 30 GS, 181 2/3, 3.42 ERA, 167 K, 1.14 WHIP, 2.7 fWAR
2022 Advanced Stats: 22.4 K%, 6.6 BB%, 3.66 FIP, 3.46 xERA, 3.72 xFIP, 0.94 HR/9
Any team looking for a dependable veteran starter will be calling Chris Bassitt this winter, as he is one of the top arms on the market.
17. Joc Pederson
Position: OF
Bats/Throws: L/L
Age: April 21st, 1992 (30 years old)
2022 Traditional Stats: .274/.353/.521, 23 HR, 45 XBH, 70 RBI, 57 R, 433 PA’s
2022: Advanced Stats: 9.7% BB%, 23.1% K%, 144 wRC+, .373 wOBA, 2.1 fWAR
Third time’s the charm for Joc Pederson, who hits free agency again, but this time off of one of the better offensive seasons of his career.
16. Tyler Anderson
Position: SP
Throws: LHP
Age: December 30th, 1989 (32 years old)
2022 Traditional Stats: 30 G, 28 GS, 178.2 IP, 2.57 ERA, 138 K, 1.00 WHIP, 4.0 fWAR
2022 Advanced Stats: 19.5% K%, 4.8% BB%, 3.31 FIP, 3.10 xERA, 4.11 xFIP, 0.71 HR/9
Coming off what is by far the best season of his career, Tyler Anderson is looking to parlay his first All-Star campaign into a lucrative long-term deal this offseason.
15. Josh Bell
Position: 1B/DH
Bats/Throws: S/R
Age: August 14th, 1992 (30 years old)
2022 Traditional Stats: .266/.362/.422, 17 HR, 49 XBH, 71 RBI, 78 R, 102 K, 647 PA
2022 Advanced Stats: 15.8% K%, 12.5% BB%, 123 wRC+, .344 wOBA, 2.0 fWAR
Despite his poor second half in San Diego, Josh Bell’s big bat should earn him plenty of offers in free agency.
14. Anthony Rizzo
Position: 1B/DH
Bats/Throws: L/L
Age: August 8th, 1989 (33 years old)
2022 Traditional Stats: .224/.338/.480, 32 HR, 54 XBH, 75 RBI, 77 R, 101 K, 548 PA
2022 Advanced Stats: 18.4% K%, 10.6% BB%, 132 wRC+, .352 wOBA, 2.4 fWAR
Suddenly one of the Yankees most important players, Anthony Rizzo hits free agency again looking for a bump in pay after a strong 2022 season.
13. José Abreu
Position: 1B/DH
Bats/Throws: R/R
Age: January 29th, 1987 (35 years old)
2022 Traditional Stats: .304/.378/.446, 15 HR, 55 XBH, 75 RBI, 85 R, 110 K, 679 PA
2022 Advanced Stats: 16.2% K, 9.1% BB, 137 wRC+, .361 wOBA, 3.9 fWAR
Having spent his entire career as the face of the Chicago White Sox, José Abreu hits free agency for the first time and could sign elsewhere.
12. Clayton Kershaw
Position: SP
Bats/Throws: L/L
Age: March 19th, 1988 (Current Age: 34)
2022 Traditional Stats: 22 GS, 126.1 IP, 2.28 ERA, 137 K, 0.94 WHIP, 3.8 fWAR
2022 Advanced Stats: 27.8% K%, 4.7% BB%, 2.57 FIP, 2.51 xERA, 2.83 xFIP, 0.71 HR/9
Once again, Clayton Kershaw is set to hit free agency. Will he return to the Dodgers, home to Texas, or end up somewhere else altogether?
11. Brandon Nimmo
Position: CF
Bats/Throws: L/R
Age: March 27th, 1993 (29 years old)
2022 Traditional Stats: .274/.367/.433, 16 HR, 53 XBH, 64 RBI, 71 R, 116 K, 673 PA
2022 Advanced Stats: 17.2% K%, 10.5% BB%, 134 wRC+, .353 wOBA, 5.4 fWAR
Brandon Nimmo proved to be one of the best center fielders in baseball in 2022 and now hits free agency as the top one on the market.
10. Edwin Diaz
Signed five-year, $102 million deal with New York Mets (Nov. 6, 2022)
Position: Closer
Throws: RHP
Age: March 22nd, 1994 (28 years old)
2022 Traditional Stats: 61 G, 62 IP, 1.31 ERA, 118 K, 0.84 WHIP, 3.0 fWAR
2022 Advanced Stats: 50.2 K%, 7.7 BB%, 0.90 FIP, 1.69 xERA, 1.04 xFIP, 0.44 HR/9
Coming off a historically dominate season with the New York Mets, Edwin Diaz became the highest-paid closer in MLB history, signing a five-year, $102 million deal to return to the Mets. He was the first significant free agent to sign this offseason, never even technically making it to the open market.
9. Willson Contreras
Position: C
Bats/Throws: R/R
Age: May 13, 1992 (30 years old)
2022 Traditional Stats: .243/.349/.466, 22 HR, 47 XBH, 55 RBI, 65 R, 103 K, 487 PA
2022 Advanced Stats: 21.1% K%, 9.2% BB%, 132 wRC+, .357 wOBA, 3.3 fWAR
There are very few above-average offense catchers in MLB, which makes Willson Contreras an absolute luxury for teams to add in free agency.
8. Justin Verlander
Position: SP
Throws: RHP
Age: February 20, 1983 (39 years old)
2022 Traditional Stats: 28 GS, 1.75 ERA, 175.0 IP, 185 K, 0.829 WHIP
2022 Advanced Stats: 31.1 K%, 4.4 BB%, 0.6 HR/9, 2.66 xERA, 3.23 xFIP, 6.1 fWAR
Despite entering his age-40 season, Justin Verlander looks to have plenty left in the tank after a Cy Young-caliber campaign, making him one of the top free agent starters available this offseason.
7. Dansby Swanson
Position: SS
Bats/Throws: R/R
Age: February 11th, 1994 (28 years old)
2022 Traditional Stats: 162 G, 696 PA, .277/.329/.447, 32 2B, 25 HR, 96 RBI, 18-25 SB
2022 Advanced Stats: 6.4 fWAR, 116 wRC+, 7% BB%, 26% K%, .337 wOBA, 21 OAA
The former No. 1 overall pick was a steady anchor before taking the jump to stardom in 2022 with the Braves. How will he be paid, and where does he land?
6. Carlos Rodón
Position: SP
Throws: LHP
Age: December 10th, 1992 (29 years old)
2022 Traditional Stats: 31 GS, 14-8, 178.0 IP, 2.88 ERA, 237 K, 1.028 WHIP, 6.2 fWAR
2022 Advanced Stats: 33.4 K%, 7.3 BB%, 2.64 xERA, 2.91 xFIP, 0.61 HR/9
Carlos Rodón bet on himself and won, posting a career-year with the Giants, where he now hits free agency as a proven and healthy ace.
5. Xander Bogaerts
Position: SS
Bats/Throws: R/R
Age: October 1, 1992 (30 years old)
Traditional Stats: 150 G, .307/.377/.456, 15 HR, 53 XBH, 73 RBI, 84 R, 118 SO
Advanced Stats: 134 wRC+, 19% K%, 9% BB%, .149 ISO, .363 wOBA, .323 xWOBA
One of the most prolific hitters in baseball has opted out of the remainder of his Red Sox contract and hit the open market.
4. Carlos Correa
Position: SS
Bats/Throws: R/R
Age: September 22, 1994 (Current Age: 28)
2022 Traditional Stats: .291/.366/.400, 22 HR, 47 XBH, 64 RBI, 70 R, 121 Ks, 590 PAs
2022 Advanced Stats: 20.5% K%, 10.3% BB%, 140 wRC+, .363 wOBA, 4.4 fWAR
After spending one season in Minnesota, Carlos Correa is back on the market to land the long-term contract that eluded him last offseason.
3. Trea Turner
Position: SS
Bats/Throws: R/R
Age: June 30th, 1993 (Current Age: 29)
2022 Traditional Stats: .298/.343/.466, 21HR, 43 XBH, 100 RBI, 101 R, 131 Ks, 708 PAs
2022 Advanced Stats: 18.5 K%, 6.4% BB%, 128 wRC+, .335 wOBA, 6.3 fWAR
Arguably the top shortstop on the free agent market, Trea Turner is going to enjoy a healthy market for his services this offseason.
2. Jacob deGrom
Position: SP
Throws: RHP
Age: June 19th, 1988 (34 years old)
2022 Traditional Stats: 11 GS, 64.1 IP, 3.08 ERA, 102 K, 0.75 WHIP, 2.2 fWAR
2022 Advanced Stats: 42.7 K%, 3.3 BB%, 2.13 FIP, 2.24 xERA, 1.54 xFIP, 1.26 HR/9
For the first time in his career, the most dominant pitcher of the last decade will become a free agent, as Jacob deGrom hits the open market.
1. Aaron Judge
Position: RF/CF
Bats/Throws: R/R
Age: April 26, 1992 (30 years old)
Traditional Stats: 157 G, .311/.425/.686, 62 HR, 131 RBI, 133 R, 175 K, 696 PA
Advanced Stats: 207 wRC+, 15.9% BB%, 25.1% K%, .458 wOBA, 11.4 fWAR
The soon-to-be AL MVP is clearly the top free agent on the market, where is set to become one of, if not the highest paid player in all of Major League Baseball.