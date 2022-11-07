Top 20 MLB 2022-2023 Free Agents

With the Houston Astros having just climbed the mountaintop to win their second World Series in six years, the 2022 MLB season has officially come to an end. While the season is over, the baseball world never stops, as teams have already turned the page towards trying to contend in 2023.

The New York Mets were so anxious to get back into the mix that they already signed their closer Edwin Diaz to the richest contract in MLB history for a relief pitcher. Thus marking the beginning of what is sure to be a scorching Hot Stove over the coming months.

For the second year running, we have a healthy crop of franchise-altering shortstops that have hit the market at the same time, while three future Hall of Fame pitchers are up for grabs as well. This year’s free agent crop is absolutely loaded with talent, especially at the top.

Since the end of the regular season, we have been working on our list of the top free agents available this winter. Later this week, we will release a list of the top 50 free agents in baseball, but first we wanted to focus in on the best of the best.