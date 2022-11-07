2023 Free Agent Profile: Dansby Swanson

2022 Traditional Stats: 162 G, 696 PA, .277/.329/.447, 32 2B, 25 HR, 96 RBI, 18-25 SB

2022 Advanced Stats: 6.4 fWAR, 116 wRC+, 7% BB%, 26% K%, .337 wOBA, 21 OAA

Ahead of the 2022 season, many assumed that the upcoming free agent class was going to be chock-full of everyday-caliber shortstops, including the Atlanta Braves’ Dansby Swanson. In early November with free agency fast approaching, Swanson has fully immersed his name into the “star free agent” conversation.

Not only is Swanson coming off of undoubtedly the best season of his career (his 2022 fWAR was three whole wins better than his previous career-high), but he just wrapped up arguably the best season by a shortstop in Major League Baseball this year. His 6.4 fWAR ranked second among all shortstops, only behind the Mets’ Francisco Lindor, and his 21 Outs Above Average ranked second among all position players, only behind Detroit’s Jonathan Schoop.

Shortstop fWAR leaders, 2022:



Francisco Lindor 6.8

Dansby Swanson 6.3

Trea Turner 6.3

Xander Bogaerts 6.1 — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) October 11, 2022

Swanson, a 2021 World Series Champion with the Braves, will have a tough decision to make. He was born in Kennesaw, Georgia. He played his high school baseball at Marietta High School just outside of Atlanta. Will Swanson look to remain one of the hometown kids alongside Matt Olson in Atlanta and stay with a proven annual contender, or jump for the chance to secure an even more eye-popping payday and be a true franchise centerpiece?

Path to Free Agency

The No. 1 overall pick out of Vanderbilt in the 2015 MLB Draft, Swanson captained a loaded Commodores team (with the likes of Walker Buehler, Kyle Wright, Bryan Reynolds, Jason Delay, and infielder Penn Murfee on the roster) to a runner-up finish in the College World Series to Virginia.