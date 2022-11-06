2023 Free Agent Profile: Joc Pederson

Now Pederson is again a free agent, where is he is set to become the top slugging outfielder available, not named Aaron Judge.

Path to Free Agency

Drafted out of high school in the 11th round of the 2010 MLB Draft, Joc Pederson quickly rose through the ranks of the Dodgers farm system and was eventually considered their top overall prospect by Baseball America following the 2013 season.

After posting a 30-30 season in Triple-A that earned him Pacific Coast League MVP honors, Pederson would make his MLB debut as a September call-up in 2014. In his rookie campaign in 2015, Pederson got off to a fast start, blasting 20 home runs before the All-Star break.

Pederson became the first Dodgers rookie position player to ever start in the All-Star Game, as he shined bright on the national stage, also making it to the final round of the Home Run Derby. Pederson struggled down the stretch though, eventually losing his starting job by the end of August.

Still, Pederson hit 26 home runs as a rookie, the first of four seasons in which he eclipsed 25 home runs with the Dodgers. Across seven seasons with the Dodgers, Pederson hit .230/.336/.470, with 130 home runs and a 116 OPS+.

After the Dodgers won the World Series in the shortened 2020 season, Pederson would become a free agent for the first time, where he signed a one-year, $7 million deal with the Chicago Cubs. Pederson spent first half of the season with Chicago, before being traded to the Atlanta Braves, where he won the 2021 World Series.