2023 Free Agent Profile: Brandon Nimmo

Brandon Nimmo’s Path to Free Agency

Brandon Nimmo’s unlikely to path to MLB stardom began in Cheyenne, Wyoming, one of three states that does not offer high school baseball.

Nimmo played American Legion Baseball instead, where he drew interest from MLB scouts and was eventually drafted with the 13th overall pick in the 2011 MLB Draft, making him the highest-drafted player to ever come out of Wyoming.

After spending hist first five years of professional baseball playing exclusively in the minor leagues, Nimmo finally earned a promotion to the big league club on June 26th, 2016, replacing a slumping Michael Conforto on the MLB roster. The 23-year-old split the season going back and forth between the majors and Triple-A, but appeared in his first 32 big league games. Nimmo fared well enough, hitting .274/.338/.329, with a 89 wRC+.

While Nimmo dealt with injuries and inconsistency in his sophomore season, he still posted a .379 on-base percentage, taking plenty of free bases on walks and sprinting to first base every time. After walking in just 7.5% of his at-bats in 2016, Nimmo doubled his walked rate to 15.3%. That same rate continued into 2018, when Nimmo posted a career-year.

Finally healthy for the first time, Nimmo played in 140 games for the Mets in 2018 and led the team with his 4.8 fWAR. Nimmo hit .263/.404/.483, with 17 home runs, 77 runs scored and a 148 wRC+.

After solidifying himself in 2018, the Mets were expecting a lot from Nimmo in 2019, but injuries once again derailed him. Nimmo got off to a dreadful start offensively, hardly looking like himself with a .200/.344/.323 slash line across 46 games played in April and May. He would eventually go on the Injured List with a neck injury, which kept him sidelined until September.