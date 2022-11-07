2023 Free Agent Profile: Aaron Judge

Path to Free Agency

Aaron Judge was drafted with the third overall pick in the 2013 MLB Draft. The player went on to play the next three seasons in the Minor Leagues, running through A, Double-A, and Triple-A in the span of three years. He raked through the subsidiary leagues, making his Major League debut in 2016.

Following his debut in 2016, Judge finished second in MVP voting during the 2017 season and won Rookie of the Year honors. His 52 home runs was a rookie record at the time and helped lead the Yankees to the ALCS. He became an instant fan favorite and was seen as one of the best players in the entire league.

The next three years, Judge struggled with injuries. He was incredibly productive when he was on the field, but his availability became an issue with him clocking around 110 games a season up until 2020. This could’ve been a reason as to why he didn’t get the long-term extension much earlier.

The 2021 campaign was a healthy year for Judge, as he mashed 39 home runs and drove in 98 in 148 games. His walk-off single in the last game of the season against Tampa Bay pushed the Yankees into the playoffs.

Enough has been said about Judge’s 2022 season already, as he broke the American League single season home run record with 62. His 207 wRC+ for the season led the league by an entire 20 points. Because of what he did this year, the Yankees have to regret allowing their superstar to hit free agency.

Contract Projections

To date, Aaron Judge has made around $37 million during his seven seasons in MLB. Now, that could be a number that he will be receiving on a year-to-year basis.