Reds Trade Luis Castillo to Mariners for Massive Prospect Haul

On Friday night, the Seattle Mariners nabbed arguably the best starting pitcher on this year’s trade market, acquiring right-hander Luis Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds for four prospects, including Just Baseball’s No. 21 overall prospect, shortstop Noelvi Marte. The other prospects are shortstop Edwin Arroyo and pitchers Levi Stoudt and Andrew Moore.

Castillo, 29, is throwing to a career-best 2.86 ERA over 14 starts so far this year. Across 85 innings, he has amassed 90 strikeouts and is allowing just under seven hits-per-nine innings.

Castillo owns a career 3.62 ERA across six Major League seasons. After leading the National League in starts (33), losses (16), and walks issued (75) in 2021, the right-hander has rebounded mightily with his command and has looked as sharp as in his career after missing the first month of the season with an injury.

The two-time All-Star, including this year, has registered the lowest walk rate (8%) of his career since he was a 25-year-old in 2018. While opponents are hitting fewer ground balls and more line drives against him this year as opposed to recent years, opposing hitters are slashing .201/.274/.318 (.592 OPS) this season, which are all career-bests.