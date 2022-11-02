2023 Free Agent Profile: Anthony Rizzo

Will Rizzo leave a solid spot in New York to play elsewhere? His player option gave him the option to test the market for the second-consecutive year. Let’s take a dive into what this market holds for the four-time Gold Glove winner.

Path to Free Agency

Anthony Rizzo was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the sixth round of the 2007 Major League draft. The first baseman spent time in Low-A, High-A, and Double-A over the next three seasons.

In 2010, he was dealt to the San Diego Padres in a deal which involved Adrian Gonzalez. He spent time in the Padres Triple-A system before making his Major League debut in 2011, tallying 49 games with the club.

Just like that, Rizzo was sent packing yet again. This time to the Chicago Cubs. Little did he know it, that trade would change his life forever. He became a cornerstone piece of the franchise, spending the next nine years with the organization. In that time, he became one of the best first basemen in the entire sport.

The player has a long list of career accolades including four Gold Glove awards, a Platinum Glove award, he’s a three-time All Star, and even brought home a Silver Slugger. His most prized accomplishment has to be winning the 2016 World Series with Chicago, ending the infamous Billy Goat drought. It was a special run for a special group of players.

Rizzo would spend the next five years with the team before being dealt to the New York Yankees at the 2021 trade deadline. He became an integral piece of the Yankees second half run to help them towards the playoffs, and signed a two-year, $32 million contract the following offseason.