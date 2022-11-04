2023 Free Agent Profile: Carlos Rodón

While the Giants would certainly love to keep Rodón around, his market is much larger than it was at this point last year. Any competitive team that needs pitching help will be in on Rodón after seeing his full potential on display over the last few years.

Carlos is hands down one of the top three arms available this winter and is going to get paid as such this year.

Path to Free Agency

This is a guy who was always destined to be great. While his career certainly hasn’t gone fully as expected, there was always a reason to believe in him reaching the level he has now.

Rodón was electric from a young age as he lead his high school to a state championship and threw numerous shutouts and even a no-hitter during his years there. He was drafted in the 16th round but decided to stay in his home state and attend NC State.

He proceeded to dominate in every aspect during his tenure there as he was named Freshman Pitcher of the Year and proceeded to break numerous school records over his three years while leading NC State to their first College World Series appearance since 1968 in his sophomore season.

He was about as good as a pitcher can possibly be at the collegiate level, which led to him being drafted third overall by the Chicago White Sox in 2014. The expectations were sky-high and he instantly became one of the most highly-touted pitching prospects the White Sox had ever seen.