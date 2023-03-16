AL Central Preview: Guardians, White Sox, Twins, Royals, Tigers
Between the Guardians, White Sox and Twins, the AL Central will once again be a tight race to see which team can punch their ticket to October.
Last year the American League Central was a divisional race of mediocrity for a large portion of the season. After months where the Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins failed to grab hold of the division, an upstart Cleveland Guardians team swooped in a blew everyone else away with a 21-8 record in September to clinch the division.
This year, those three teams all figure to be squarely in the hunt to win the division again. The White Sox will look to flush what was a truly awful 2022 season across the board and get back to playing like they did in 2021, when they were the class of the division.
With Carlos Correa back in place on a long-term deal, the Twins are making a run to win with him right now. They made a big trade this offseason, sending AL batting champ Luis Arraez to the Miami Marlins in exchange for Pablo Lopez. Lopez will help solidify a much-improved Twins rotation.
Then there is the reigning division champs, who quietly made some nice additions to their lineup this offseason, signing Silver Slugger Josh Bell and catcher Mike Zunino, bringing some quality veterans into a young lineup.
Finally, rounding out the division we have the Kansas City Royals and the Detroit Tigers. These two teams are still far from contention, but each feature former top 100 prospects who could ascend to stardom this year, with Bobby Witt Jr., Vinnie Pasquantino, Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene.
