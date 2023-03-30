Welcome Back, Baseball: MLB Returns for the 2023 Season

2022 delivered a dynasty, but that’s not all it brought us.

It delivered a larger-than-life figure, a Big Man in the Big Apple, who redefined what it meant to be a Bronx Bomber.

Aaron Judge – New York Yankees (62)

Aaron Judge – New York Yankees (62)

(AL Record)

Sixteen miles away, across the Major Deegan, over the Kennedy Bridge, and through the Grand Central Parkway into Queens, it delivered an iconic moment — 32 times, in fact — where one man jogging onto a baseball field brought out a collection of brass instruments and brought everyone to their feet.

In the Motor City, a man who transcended time with his bat, earned 3,000 hits and cemented himself as one of the best ever. El Señor Tigre.

WELCOME TO THE 3,000-HIT CLUB 👏



WELCOME TO THE 3,000-HIT CLUB 👏

Miguel Cabrera. Historic achievement.

And not to be outdone, underneath the arch in St. Louis, a similar transcendent talent turned back the clocks to 2001 and became the fourth man ever to hit 700 home runs.

Bonds. Aaron. Ruth. Pujols.