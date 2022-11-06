2023 Free Agent Profile: Tyler Anderson

Path to Free Agency

Tyler Anderson was drafted in the first round of the 2011 MLB Draft by the Colorado Rockies out of the University of Oregon. Anderson’s minor league career was derailed in 2014, when he was dealt with a stress fracture to his pitching elbow. The injury ended his 2014 season early, and kept him off the mound entirely in 2015.

Anderson returned in 2016, making six starts in the minors, before finally making his MLB debut on June 12th, in a start against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The left-hander would remain in the Rockies rotation for the rest of the season, pitching to a 3.54 ERA across 19 starts and 114 1/3 innings pitched.

His rookie campaign was by far the best in Anderson’s career with the Rockies, as knee injuries limited him significantly in 2017 and 2019, while he also dealt with ineffectiveness in 2018. All told, Anderson made 71 starts across four seasons with the Rockies and pitched to a 4.69 ERA.

Anderson was claimed off waivers by the San Francisco Giants at the end of the 2019 season and was later signed to a one-year, $3 million deal for the 2020 campaign. He was finally able to stay healthy that year, albeit over the course of 60-game season.

After pitching to a 4.37 ERA across 59 2/3 innings pitched with the Giants, Anderson hit free agency prior to the 2021 season and landed with the Pittsburgh Pirates on a one-year deal. Anderson pitched to a 4.35 ERA in 18 starts with Pittsburgh, before being traded to the Seattle Mariners at the deadline.

Anderson pitched to a 4.81 ERA in 13 starts with Seattle, ending the year on a bit of sour note. Still, he made 31 starts overall and pitched 167 innings, which was a huge accomplishment considering his injury history. Anderson then signed on with the Dodgers for the 2022 season and would go on to have a career-year.