2023 Free Agent Profile: Edwin Diaz

Diaz was flat-out untouchable in 2022, striking out over half of the batters he faced. You can count the number of earned runs he allowed on both hands (9) and he led all MLB relievers in just about every advanced metric you can find.

The New York Mets are rumored to be heavily interested in retaining their All-Star closer, who they may not even let hit the open market at all, looking to lock him up before he even reaches free agency.

It will take a hefty contract from Steve Cohen to get Diaz signed though, as he could certainly become the first reliever in MLB history to receive a contract north of $100 million.

Path to Free Agency

Selected in the third round of the 2012 MLB Draft by the Seattle Mariners, Diaz was a starting pitcher throughout most of his minor league career, but debuted in 2016 as a relief pitcher.

A few weeks into his big league career, Diaz began to show his dominance when he set a franchise record by recording 11 consecutive outs via strikeouts. Those consecutive strikeouts took place over a nine-day span, across five different appearances.

After earning 13 holds, Diaz assumed the closer role for the Mariners in August of his rookie season and would go on to notch 18 saves over the final two months. All told, Diaz pitched to a 2.79 ERA with 88 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.