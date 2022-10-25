2023 Free Agent Profile: Trea Turner

If you look at the recent FA shortstop contracts signed, you can refer to Corey Seager’s 10-year, $325 million contract. Right now, it might be tough to see Turner signing something to that magnitude. At the time, Seager had entered free agency two years younger than Turner will be. Carlos Correa’s contract with the Twins is something that I do not see being replicated. The one-year deal with multiple player options never seem to work for the teams handing out those contracts.

Turner’s contract could be something closer to an Average Annual Value (AAV) of around $33 million. At 30 years old, a contract length of seven seasons would probably be what he is looking at.

In the end, Turner will sign a contract for around seven years, $230 million.

Based off of all of the recent reports, he’s looking to get that contract from a team on the East Coast.

Top Landing Spots

Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies have been in the market for an everyday shortstop for quite some time now. Didi Gregorious didn’t pan out with his inability to stay on the field and limited range at the position. Bryson Stott struggled out of the gate but has really started coming into his own recently. While payroll would be an issue, the Phillies have shown no qualms in the past when it comes to handing out big-money contracts. They could look to do so again here with Turner.

St. Louis Cardinals

Like the Phillies, the Cardinals have not been able to find their long-term shortstop. The revolving door of Paul DeJong, Edmundo Sosa, and Tommy Edman was a fine quick fix but, if they are going to get over the hump, Trea Turner would be the player to open up the checkbook for. Not only would he solidify the top of an already strong order, but he would seemingly slide right in.