2023 Free Agent Profile: José Abreu

While people in Chicago would dread to see him go, they face a logjam with young star Andrew Vaughn who naturally plays first base, and Eloy Jiménez who is expected to become a regular designated hitter after years of battling injuries in the outfield. This opens the possibility of the White Sox deciding to sadly move on from their leader and shift towards the next generation.

This would add a huge layer to free agency as Abreu would become a highly coveted veteran bat, even at his current age. He could immediately upgrade the first base/designated hitter rotation of most teams in the league and should receive plenty of lucrative short-term offers.

Path to Free Agency

José Abreu broke onto the scene as the next Cuban superstar while dominating in five seasons playing in the Cuban Serie Nacional. He won MVP in 2010-2011 while boasting an otherworldly .453 AVG and beating the league record for home runs at the time.

Abreu decided to defect from Cuba and test the free agent market as one of the most accomplished players to make their way over from Cuba. His road was not easy as he initially established residency in Haiti and then the Dominican Republic where he began to showcase his skill to MLB clubs.

In the fall of 2013, Abreu agreed to a six-year contract with the Chicago White Sox worth $68 million. The hype surrounding him and the immediate key role he was handed led to him becoming a fan favorite instantly in Chicago.

He took the league by storm the second he hit the field, quickly becoming one of the best hitters in the league as a rookie in 2014. He hit an MLB-leading 29 home runs prior to the All-Star break and was selected to represent Chicago in the game. He continued to dominate in his first season as he finished with a .317/.383/.581 slash line en route to unanimously winning AL Rookie of the Year.