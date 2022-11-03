2023 Free Agent Profile: Jacob DeGrom

DeGrom had remained rather healthy through the first seven seasons of his career, only missing a little bit of time at the end of the 2016 season due to injury. Over the last two seasons though, deGrom has made a total of 27 starts for the Mets.

DeGrom now hits free agency for the first time, where he is looking to get paid commensurate to his pedigree of being the game’s best pitcher. While he comes with injury risk, teams are going to have no problem looking past it because no player on the market can have a bigger impact come next October than deGrom.

Path to Free Agency

A college shortstop who was drafted by the New York Mets as a pitcher in the ninth round of the 2010 MLB Draft, Jacob deGrom was never expected to become one of the greatest pitchers of a generation. Yet over the course of his big league career, that is exactly what has happened.

DeGrom tore his UCL early in his minor league career and would not return to the mound until 2012. A

It was at this time where deGrom began to turn some heads, as he really learned how to pitch when recovering from Tommy John and suddenly had a great feel on the mound.

Spending time with both the Low-A and High-A teams, deGrom made 19 starts in 2012 and pitched to a 2.43 ERA across 111 1/3 innings pitched. DeGrom posted a down-year in 2013, but still was added to the 40-man roster after the season to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft.