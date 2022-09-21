Edwin Diaz and the Greatest Reliever Seasons Ever
The Mets' closer is having an historic season. Where does it stack up in Major League history?
Being a relief pitcher, a closer especially, is an unusual and unfair existence. They are judged on a relatively small sample size, often under the situations with the greatest significance. They toe the line between dominance and inferiority— a few pitches from the other side.
Rarely has a reliever felt both ends of the spectrum like the Edwin Diaz experience in New York. In 2019, Diaz cost the Mets a postseason berth because of his inability to close games. This year’s version is heading to the playoffs for the first time in six years, and Diaz is a significant reason for that. Sure he’s improved, but it’s been such a turnaround that it’s entering historic territory.
He’s appeared in 57 games and logged 58 innings thus far in 2022. He’s struck out 110 batters, an astounding rate of some 17 strikeouts per nine innings. As you might guess, that leads all of baseball and it’s on pace to be among the highest ever. Before play started on September 20, his ERA+ was at 273 and his FIP at 1.08.
It’s all music to Mets fans’ ears, if you’ll pardon the reference to his entrance music—which now has wide-ranging popularity.
The Diaz Effect has been both outside and inside baseball, so much so that he’ll likely receive Cy Young Award votes at year’s end. He’s already claimed three straight NL Reliever of the Month awards.
The greatest season out of the bullpen in Mets history? Yes. The greatest relief season of all-time? That’s harder to answer, not just because of other tremendous performances throughout the years but because of a reliever’s changing responsibilities—closers too.
Here is a list of some single-season bullpen aces with the necessary context of how this role has evolved.
Bruce Sutter – 1977
107.1 IP, 1.34 ERA, 0.857 WHIP, 1.61 FIP
Before there were closers, there were “firemen”—those who were tasked to pitch in tenuous situations regardless if it wasn’t the ninth inning. Sutter was certainly among the best at it, and earned a place in Cooperstown because of it.
At 24 years old and in his first full season, Sutter became among the league’s elite with 129 strikeouts in 62 appearances for the Chicago Cubs. His WHIP and FIP were the lowest of his Hall of Fame career, with just 23 walks and 69 hits allowed.
Sutter would be named the Cy Young Award winner in the National League…except that happened two years later despite it not being as tremendous (albeit still great) as what he did in ’77.
Willie Hernández – 1984
140.1 IP, 1.92 ERA, 0.941 WHIP, 2.58 FIP
While it’s difficult to figure out the best of this group, Hernández easily takes the “out of obscurity” prize. After 27 saves over the previous seven seasons combined with the Cubs and Phillies, the left-hander flourished in his first year with the Detroit Tigers—appearing in 80 games, finishing 68, and saving each of his 32 save opportunities.
Through late August, Hernández had successfully protected a lead in 39 straight appearances as Detroit was well on its way to a division title. The Tigers went 104-58, swept Kansas City in the ALCS, and beat the San Diego Padres in five to take the World Championship.
Fittingly, their newest bullpen ace yielded just one run in five innings and was on the mound for both postseason clinchers. Hernández not only earned a ring, but also became the fourth AL player to take the Cy Young and MVP in the same year.
Dennis Eckersley – 1990
73.1 IP, 0.61 ERA, 0.614 WHIP, 1.34 FIP
The line when closers became primarily a one-inning responsibility was drawn in 1988. It might be hard to believe, but there was a time when “Tony LaRussa” and “innovative” blended together. As manager of the Oakland A’s, he transitioned a former starter into a limited, yet remarkably effective role. Hall of Fame effective, in fact. Eckersley was so dominant he took the Cy Young Award and MVP in 1992, but his performance two years earlier is arguably more impressive.
A 0.61 ERA and a WHIP of 0.614 was basically unheard of in the moment. Five earned runs and a 20:1 K to walk ratio is too. Not only wasn’t he the most recognized pitcher on his own team as starter Bob Welch took the Cy Young, he wasn’t the most honored reliever. Eck’s 51 saves were second in the league to Chicago’s Bobby Thigpen, who racked up 57 and earned more Cy votes while Dennis settled for sixth.
Mariano Rivera – 1996
107.2 IP, 2.09 ERA, 0.994 WHIP, 1.88 FIP
It would’ve felt wrong to not include the greatest closer ever. Determining the best among a drove of tremendous performances was no easy task. And, in fact, what’s arguably his most impressive season was one in which he wasn’t the Yankees closer.
As the lead-in to John Wetteland, Rivera struck out almost 11 per nine innings. That turned out to be the highest of his 19 major-league years and the 1.88 FIP would wind up a career-low. Rivera was tough to hit, but even tougher to square up. In fact, he allowed just a single home run ball.
Rivera was third among American League Cy Young finalists but he won the first of five World Series titles. And by 1997, the closer job was his.
Trevor Hoffman – 1998
73.0 IP, 1.48 ERA, 0.849 WHIP, 2.04 FIP
For home games, Hoffman entered to the tune of AC/DC’s “Hell’s Bells.” An ominous toll for opponents to hear.
The Padres were 62-4 when he pitched. He had 54 save opportunities with a 0.49 ERA in those situations. Hoffman converted on all but one and he tied the then-NL record in the process.
In 66 total appearances, Hoffman allowed 41 hits and 21 walks with 86 strikeouts (10.6 per nine innings). Opposing hitters batted .165 against him. More significantly, the Padres became National League champions for the first time in 14 seasons.
Eric Gagne – 2003
82.1 IP, 1.20 ERA, 0.692 WHIP, 0.86 FIP
The old saying that relief pitchers are failed starters holds true in his case. Gagne went from erratic in the rotation to lights out in the bullpen. His 2002 was one of the best seasons by a reliever in recent memory, only to top that with one of the best seasons by a reliever in any era.
Gagne had 55 save opportunities in ’03. He converted each one. Opponents registered a mere 49 total bases the entire season, drew 20 walks and got 37 hits in the 82-plus innings he worked. And his FIP is still among the lowest by any relief pitcher.
Gagne was the runaway NL Cy Young Award winner (28 of 32 first-place votes), becoming the ninth reliever to win it and also the most recent.
Brad Lidge – 2004
94.2 IP, 1.90 ERA, 0.919 WHIP, 1.97 FIP
His rank in the Houston Astros’ bullpen hierarchy a couple of years before would never have allowed such a year. The trade of Billy Wagner in 2003 off-season made Lidge a set-up man for Octavio Dotel. But when Dotel struggled and Lidge thrived, the former was expendable.
As Houston climbed out of a 56-60 hole in mid-August, going 36-10 to end the season, Lidge remained a consistently stable presence. His entrance into games (which happened 80 times that year) often meant the action would be confined to the 60′ 6″ that separate him from the catcher. Rarely were the batters too pleased with the results. Hitters swung and missed at Lidge’s strikes 42 percent of the time and whiffed on more than 70 percent of his pitches out of the strike zone.
With 157, he set a new National League record for strikeouts by a reliever and third all-time (both of whom had higher workloads).
Craig Kimbrel – 2012
62.2 IP, 1.01 ERA, 0.654 WHIP, 0.78 FIP
Kimbrel falls into the “so good he was unhittable” category. Getting a pitch outside of the strike zone and taking it was worth celebrating as he went to an 0-2 count on more than half the batters he faced.
More than half the hitters fanned, which was the first a pitcher had established this rate of untouchability. With 116 K’s over 62.2, his K/9 rate of 16.7 is a bar for Diaz to try and clear.
Kimbrel hit rate per nine innings was 3.9 and his walk rate was 2.0, computing to a 0.65 WHIP and a .126 batting average against.
Zach Britton – 2016
67.0 IP, 0.54 ERA, 0.836 WHIP, 1.94 FIP
This season is almost more remembered for when he didn’t pitch, as the Blue Jays beat the Orioles in the Wild Card Game with Britton watching from the bullpen. The times he was on the mound were almost universally superior.
Britton established a record of 43 straight games without allowing an earned run. From the start of May to the end of the year, his ERA was 0.16 (!) while holding hitters to a .160 batting average. His season ERA was the lowest for a pitcher with at least 50 innings.
Britton led the league in saves and games finished, but unlike many of his contemporaries he wasn’t overpowering. Then again, when you posses a sinker that contributes to a grand total of 38 hits, you don’t need to be.
Blake Treinen – 2018
80.1 IP, 0.78 ERA, 0.834 WHIP, 1.82 FIP
Among pitchers who tossed at least 80 innings, Treinen’s microscopic ERA is the lowest of any pitcher in major league history.
His FIP was actually the second-best in the majors among pitchers with 40 innings or more (the only pitcher lower was actually Edwin Diaz, then of the Seattle Mariners). The main reasons he, like Kimbrel in 2012, was scored upon just seven times was a combination of a high strikeout rate (100), low walk rate (21), and a minimal amount of home runs against (two).
On top of Treinen’s excellence in the fielding-independent categories he could control, the weak contact he induced led to a meager .157 batting average.