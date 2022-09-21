Edwin Diaz and the Greatest Reliever Seasons Ever

Being a relief pitcher, a closer especially, is an unusual and unfair existence. They are judged on a relatively small sample size, often under the situations with the greatest significance. They toe the line between dominance and inferiority— a few pitches from the other side.

Rarely has a reliever felt both ends of the spectrum like the Edwin Diaz experience in New York. In 2019, Diaz cost the Mets a postseason berth because of his inability to close games. This year’s version is heading to the playoffs for the first time in six years, and Diaz is a significant reason for that. Sure he’s improved, but it’s been such a turnaround that it’s entering historic territory.

He’s appeared in 57 games and logged 58 innings thus far in 2022. He’s struck out 110 batters, an astounding rate of some 17 strikeouts per nine innings. As you might guess, that leads all of baseball and it’s on pace to be among the highest ever. Before play started on September 20, his ERA+ was at 273 and his FIP at 1.08.

It’s all music to Mets fans’ ears, if you’ll pardon the reference to his entrance music—which now has wide-ranging popularity.