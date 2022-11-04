2023 Free Agent Profile: Clayton Kershaw

Path to Free Agency

Kershaw’s career can only be labeled as Hall of Fame-worthy. Since being taken seventh overall in the 2006 MLB Draft, he has been a nine-time All-Star, three-time National League Cy Young Award winner, and the MVP of the 2014 MLB season. His career H/9 average of 6.83 is the third-lowest mark in MLB history.

Kershaw made his debut in 2008 as the youngest baseball player at the time. He took home the pitching Triple Crown and NL Cy Young award only three years later. He was the youngest pitcher to achieve these since Dwight Gooden in 1985. If one thing has plagued his career, it was his inability to step up when it mattered the most. His playoff statistics are nowhere near his regular season stats. A career 4.22 ERA and 1.08 WHIP have left a lot of Dodger fans wanting more from their ace.

After being shut down in the 2021 season heading into the playoffs, we all wondered if we had seen the last of Kershaw. Not only was he still dealing with his share of back injuries, an elbow injury, that was rumored to require surgery, was on the minds of many throughout the lockout. He quickly put all concerns to rest once he signed his one-year deal with the Dodgers to make another run for a World Series title.

The Dodgers were incredible in 2022, but they did not live up to their expectations. After being eliminated by the San Diego Padres, Kershaw’s future is, again, being questioned.

If he decided to take one more shot at a title, you have to believe it will be another one-year deal. Now, is that something the Dodgers are willing to revisit as they now look to the new era of Dodger baseball?

Contract Projection

Last offseason, Kershaw signed a $17 million deal for a one-year return to LA. At this point, it is tough to see him getting anything more than that if he does decide to return.