2023 Free Agent Profile: Xander Bogaerts

The Red Sox had confidence in the young Bogaerts from the jump, though. So much so that they placed him on their postseason roster and started him in every single game of the 2013 World Series against the Cardinals. Bogaerts hit .296 with an .893 OPS in the 2013 playoffs and was one of the many reasons why the Red Sox were able to go on their miracle World Series run in 2013. This would be just the beginning for the next Boston Red Sox star shortstop.

Fast forward nine years: Bogaerts has made four All-Star teams, won the Silver Slugger four times, finished top five in MVP voting in 2019, won another World Series in 2018, and has accumulated 34.2 WAR across his career. Bogaerts is coming off of his best season yet in 2022, in which he hit .307 with a 134 wRC+ and accumulated 6.1 WAR thanks to career best defensive metrics at shortstop.

Since 2018, only Francisco Lindor and Trea Turner have accrued more WAR at shortstop and among all hitters, Bogaerts ranks 14th in WAR and tied for 19th in wRC+ with Ronald Acuña Jr., Vlad Guerrero Jr., and J.D. Martinez. Simply put, Bogaerts is one of the best hitters in baseball.

Since he debuted in 2013, Bogaerts has been the glue that has held the Red Sox together on and off the field and now after opting out of his player option, Bogaerts has the opportunity to seek a big payday. The question will be whether the Red Sox do whatever is necessary to keep the player that has been at the core of their success over the last 10 seasons or let one of the best shortstops in the game become another franchise’s centerpiece.

The Problem With Getting Older

In the age of analytics and age curves, Bogaerts will be held under a microscope as he enters his age 30 season. By now I’m sure most of us are aware that 30 years old is a very significant number for baseball players. It’s generally about the time that player value stops progressing and actually starts regressing. To show you what that means, below is an age curve with change in wRC+ by age.

Credit: Fangraphs

It becomes quite clear that when a player hits 30 years old, their value at the plate tends to take a dip and continue to fall in their late 30’s.