2023 Free Agent Profile: Josh Bell

In 53 games with the Padres he batted .192 and hit only three home runs. His -0.5 fWAR ranked among the bottom 15 players in the league and was second-worst among qualified batters.

Just this summer, Bell seemed certain to sign a large, multi-year contract this winter. Now, the market for his services seems a little less clear.

Josh Bell’s Path to Free Agency

Bell was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the second round of the 2011 MLB Draft, and signed for $5 million – a record number for a second-round pick. He had been planning to honor his commitment to the University of Texas, thus why he fell to the second round of the draft, but Pittsburgh’s offer successfully changed his mind.

Heading into the 2012 season, Bell was already considered a top prospect before he had even played an affiliated game. He impressed at all levels of the minor leagues, and in 2016, at 23 years old, he earned his first call-up to the show.

Bell struggled with inconsistency in his first few seasons, not quite living up to the top prospect hype, but he broke out in 2019. He hit 37 home runs that season, posted a .937 OPS, and was named to his first career All-Star team. And then the inconsistency reared its ugly head once again.

Josh Bell stunk in 2020, slashing .226/.305/.364. He was one of the least valuable players in the National League. The Pirates, not knowing what to do with him anymore (and presumably not wanting to give him a raise in arbitration), traded Bell away to the Nationals that offseason.