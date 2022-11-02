2023 Free Agent Profile: Chris Bassitt

While he may fall behind some future Hall of Famers like Justin Verlander, Clayton Kershaw and teammate Jacob deGrom, as well as Cy Young candidate Carlos Rodon, Bassitt remains one of the top starting pitchers that could be had in free agency this season.

Path to Free Agency

Drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the 16th round back in 2011, Chris Bassitt was a longshot to make it to this stage of his career. Most guys drafted that late are lucky to make their MLB debut, much less enjoy a eight-year big league career that brings you to free agency.

Bassitt has worked himself into being one of the more dependable starters in baseball, but it was a long road to get there. The right-hander actually did not even begin his professional career as a starter, pitching out of the bullpen for most of his first two seasons. In 2013, the White Sox finally converted Bassitt to be a full-time starter and he began to flourish.

After pitching to a 3.08 ERA across 26 starts split between High-A and Double-A, Bassitt was assigned to play in the Arizona Fall League. He stood out there, pitching to a 0.90 ERA in 10 innings pitched.

A broken hand limited Bassitt early in 2014, but he finally made his MLB debut at the end of August, pitching in six games down the stretch. After the season, Bassitt was one of four prospects sent out in a trade that landed the White Sox Jeff Samardzija. That deal is certainly one the White Sox would like to have back, as Marcus Semien was sent to Oakland along with Bassitt.

Bassitt began the season in Triple-A in 2015, but ultimately appeared in 18 games (13 starts) for the Athletics and pitched to a 3.56 ERA. Bassitt went down the following season, making just five starts before needing Tommy John surgery.