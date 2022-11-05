2023 Free Agent Profile: Willson Contreras

Path to Free Agency

Signed by the Chicago Cubs as an international free agent all the way back in 2009, Contreras has been in the Cubs organization since he was 17 years old. Throughout his minor league career, Contreras played all over the diamond, playing basically every position except shortstop and center field. He ultimately settled on catcher and made his MLB debut during the 2016 campaign.

It did not take long for Contreras to get acclimated to the big leagues, as he homered on the first pitch he saw in his MLB debut. Across 76 games played he hit .282/.357/.488, with 12 home runs and a 126 wRC+.

In the Cubs path to winning the 2016 World Series, Contreras’ big moment came in the deciding Game 4 of the NLDS against the Giants, when he drove in two runs with a pinch hit single in the ninth inning to tie the game. Chicago would eventually score the game-winning run later that inning.

Over the next six seasons as the Cubs starting catcher, Contreras was an All-Star three times (2018, 2019, and 2022) and posted four 20-home run seasons. Among catchers with at least 1,500 plate appearances during that span, Contreras’ 117 wRC+ is the best mark in baseball.

A career .256/.349/.459 hitter, Contreras has easily been a top-five offensive catcher in baseball since making his debut, if not top-three. While he is not the best pitch-framer, Contreras has a strong arm that controls the running game well and has graded out as an above-average receiver behind the dish according to defensive fWAR and DRS.

On a free agent market where Mike Zunino is the only other viable starting catcher, Contreras is set to enjoy a very healthy amount of suitors, as any team who needs a backstop will be calling his agent this winter.