2023 Free Agent Profile: Justin Verlander

At first, it looked like a forearm strain that was just going to keep him out for a couple of months during the shortened season, but a setback late in recovery forced him to undergo the procedure and keept him sidelined for the entire 2021 campaign.

This was unfortunate for Verlander, who not only was coming off a Cy Young award-winning season in 2019 but also heading to free agency the same year he would be sitting on the shelf recovering. While his track record speaks for itself (2 x Cy Young, 8 x All-Star, World Series Champion, and Pitching Triple Crown amongst many others) any team willing to bring him on for the 2022 season was taking on some risk that he wouldn’t be able to find that dominant form.

Verlander signed back with the Houston Astros on a two-year deal worth $50 million which includes a player option for the 2023 season. The right-hander has already eluded that he will be opting out of his current contract this winter, looking to cash in with what he hopes is a deal that will cover him for a few more seasons as he hits 40 years old in February.

The 6’5″ Virginia product was outstanding in 2022, authoring a league-leading 1.75 ERA through 175.0 IP, while also leading the MLB in ERA+ (220) and WHIP (0.829) to the tune of a 9.5 K/9 and 2.49 FIP. He could potentially bring home some hardware this offseason, as the Astros starter is likely going to earn Cy Young consideration.

Justin Verlander now has the most postseason strikeouts in MLB history with 215. pic.twitter.com/0X3P0jBDNe — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 20, 2022

Along with potentially locking up his third Cy Young, Verlander is now coming off his second World Series win, as the Houston Astros have won their second title since he came aboard at the trade deadline in 2017. After failing to do so in his first eight World Series starts, Verlander finally earned his first victory in Game 5, pitching five strong innings, in which he allowed just one run.

Hitting the Open Market

It isn’t surprising that Verlander would be looking to hit free agency this offseason, especially since he bounced back well from a pretty serious injury that kept him out for almost two years. His market value per Spotrac is currently sitting between $41-42 million, similar to that of Jacob deGrom (who is also hitting free agency), and even though he will be turning 40 early next year, Verlander will likely be one of the top names in free agency.