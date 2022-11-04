2023 Free Agent Profile: Carlos Correa

No matter how polarizing of a player he is, the talent is undeniable. Not only is he a feared bat in the middle of any lineup, but he is an elite defender at the position.

His agent, Scott Boras, is going to make sure he gets every dollar worth of value out of his star shortstop. Like Trea Turner, Correa will have his choice of landing spots.

Now, will he choose based on the team’s proximity to winning a World Series, or will he just be looking to maximize the dollar figure? Needless to say, it is something that we will all be monitoring closely this offseason.

Path to Free Agency

Correa has been a player that we have all marveled at since being taken number one overall in the 2012 MLB Draft by the Houston Astros.

He was the first piece that they had brought in to signify the franchise’s turnaround from the depths of the NL, then AL, Central division, all the way to the top of the baseball world. Since debuting in 2015, he has won the American League Rookie of the Year, multiple All-Star appearances, a Gold and Platinum glove in 2021, and, of course, the recipient of a World Series ring in 2017.

After entering free agency for the first time last season, Correa was one of the last dominos to fall after the lockout. Inking a three-year, $105.3 million contract with the Minnesota Twins that included opt-out provisions after each season. At the time, his AAV of $35.1M was the highest for an infielder.