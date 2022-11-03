2023 Free Agent Profile: Andrew Benintendi

With the outfielder hitting the open market for the first time, who could his possible suitors be? Let’s take a dive into Andrew Benintendi’s impending free agency.

Path to Free Agency

At a position that is relatively weak in the modern age, Andrew Benintendi will be a prized asset on the open market. Benintendi was drafted by the Boston Red Sox with the seventh overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft. He was accelerated through the minor leagues, playing in Low-A and A the same year he was drafted. He made even more progress in 2016, playing in High-A, Double-A, and eventually being called up to the majors.

The outfielder played 32 regular season games with the Red Sox in 2016 and started in the playoffs. His first home run came in his first ever playoff series against the Cleveland Indians. This was only the beginning, as he became beloved by the Boston faithful.

He finished second in Rookie of the Year voting in 2017, right behind future teammate Aaron Judge. Fast forward to 2018, where he helped the Red Sox lift yet another World Series trophy. Benintendi was almost a 5 fWAR player that season, cementing himself as an integral part of the Red Sox.

Unfortunately, 2019 and 2020 were lackluster for the once beloved player. Benintendi had begun to fall flat and was barley a league average hitter by the time he left Boston. He was dealt to the Kansas City Royals that offseason and produced at a decent level in 2021. He secured his first career Gold Glove in Kansas City, with the best still yet to come.

Benintendi exploded in 2022. His slash line of .320/.387/.398 in the first half immediately had the New York Yankees calling. And so, he was dealt to New York for a handful of prospects. A hand injury in late August limited his playing time with his new squad, but the team severely missed him in this year’s playoffs.